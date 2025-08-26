Hotfix V1.0.3 : f7d2e6e0

Hotfix V1.0.3 : f7d2e6e0is now live.
Bugfixes:
- Prevent players from getting out of the level in all biomes.
- Fix some data in the mindmaps, should help with the nodes not displaying.
- Fix localization reported on discord.
- Move version number a little bit to the right to avoid overlap with level HUD.
- Tweak spacing in quests to avoid cut off.
- Fix Shahin's laboratory art not displaying correctly.
- Remove recycle component from items that shouldn't have it.
A newx patch is on its way with more fixes soon.
Thank you all.
EE Squad out.
Changed files in this update