 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY HELLDIVERS™ 2 Deadlock Hollow Knight METAL GEAR SOLID Δ: SNAKE EATER Hollow Knight: Silksong Hogwarts Legacy
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
26 August 2025 Build 19705071 Edited 26 August 2025 – 17:26:18 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hotfix V1.0.3 : f7d2e6e0

is now live.

Bugfixes:
  • Prevent players from getting out of the level in all biomes.
  • Fix some data in the mindmaps, should help with the nodes not displaying.
  • Fix localization reported on discord.
  • Move version number a little bit to the right to avoid overlap with level HUD.
  • Tweak spacing in quests to avoid cut off.
  • Fix Shahin's laboratory art not displaying correctly.
  • Remove recycle component from items that shouldn't have it.


A newx patch is on its way with more fixes soon.
Thank you all.

EE Squad out.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2717882
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link