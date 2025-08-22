NEW FEATURES



Laser cannon is now aimed with the mouse in a small arc ahead of the player

Added the ability to target other ships (right click by default)

Missiles/torpedoes track the player's selected target

Added an ammo counter to the UI for remaining warheads

There are now 3 firing modes for the laser cannon (1, 2, and 3 keys by default)

- The three modes change the fire rate and damage output of the laser cannon

- These modes can also be cycled through (X key by default)

You can now use a full energy bar to instantly charge shields to full (Q key by default)

Completely rebuilt campaign system with better mission generation

User interface totally overhauled for the campaign

There are now space stations; these are immobile, but well defended

Several new ship types added

Player can now select different secondary weapon loadouts

- Missiles; these work the same as before; good against fighters; you now get 6

- Torpedoes; slower and less maneuverable, but stronger than missiles

- Heavy Bombs; adopt the launching craft's speed and are unguided, but extremely powerful

- Plasma Rockets; unguided, very fast warheads; low damage, but can carry 20

- Photon Disks; unlimited, but takes significant energy to fire; moderate damage

Visual effects added for jump drive and afterburner use

How to play option added for new players

Added music to the main menu so it isn't eerily silent

Tech library now contains data on weapons



BUG FIXES



Fixed certain menu buttons not working on monitors with resolution above 1920x1080

Removed sliver of green showing up on health bar of dead fighters after mission

Fixed a bug with target selection for turrets

Jump drive can no longer charge after player is killed

Fixed some typos in the tech library

Player now fails the campaign for leaving a mission early

Lasers fired at the player by AI will now always play sound effect



OTHER CHANGES



Enemy Elite Fighter is much faster and now fills an interceptor role

Laser turrets now turn faster and have a higher rate of fire

Missiles do slightly more damage than before

Added a bunch of new space backgrounds

Squadron pilots are now randomized when starting a new campaign

Added more callsigns to the list for generated pilots

Pilot ranks have been reworked

- Previously went Ensign > Pilot Officer > Sr Pilot > Flight Lt > Captain > Group Cmdr

- New ranks are Midshipman > Ensign > Lieutenant > Captain > Commander > Commodore

There is now a flashing cursor when typing in the main menu

Added some more AI combat dialogue

AI ships now make proper attack runs and break off when attacking large ships

Touched up hangar artwork again

Adjusted engine exhaust trails on some ships

Changed the look of the player's energy bar

Player can no longer turn while charging jump drive

Capital ships have been made less maneuverable

Small changes to artwork on a few ships

Changed the names of some ship types

- Brawler -> Missile Boat

- Beamer (Allied) -> Beam Frigate

- Beamer (Enemy) -> Destroyer

- Scout Fighter -> Scout Craft

Larger shockwave effect for cruisers when destroyed

Light beam turrets do slightly more damage

Damage from warheads will now bleed through shields

Changed parameters for when and how often ace battles happen

Enemy ships now shoot a different color of laser than the Allied team

Campaign now ends if you return to base without authorization



KNOWN BUGS



Turrets get reset when resuming a saved game mid-battle