NEW FEATURES
Laser cannon is now aimed with the mouse in a small arc ahead of the player
Added the ability to target other ships (right click by default)
Missiles/torpedoes track the player's selected target
Added an ammo counter to the UI for remaining warheads
There are now 3 firing modes for the laser cannon (1, 2, and 3 keys by default)
- The three modes change the fire rate and damage output of the laser cannon
- These modes can also be cycled through (X key by default)
You can now use a full energy bar to instantly charge shields to full (Q key by default)
Completely rebuilt campaign system with better mission generation
User interface totally overhauled for the campaign
There are now space stations; these are immobile, but well defended
Several new ship types added
Player can now select different secondary weapon loadouts
- Missiles; these work the same as before; good against fighters; you now get 6
- Torpedoes; slower and less maneuverable, but stronger than missiles
- Heavy Bombs; adopt the launching craft's speed and are unguided, but extremely powerful
- Plasma Rockets; unguided, very fast warheads; low damage, but can carry 20
- Photon Disks; unlimited, but takes significant energy to fire; moderate damage
Visual effects added for jump drive and afterburner use
How to play option added for new players
Added music to the main menu so it isn't eerily silent
Tech library now contains data on weapons
BUG FIXES
Fixed certain menu buttons not working on monitors with resolution above 1920x1080
Removed sliver of green showing up on health bar of dead fighters after mission
Fixed a bug with target selection for turrets
Jump drive can no longer charge after player is killed
Fixed some typos in the tech library
Player now fails the campaign for leaving a mission early
Lasers fired at the player by AI will now always play sound effect
OTHER CHANGES
Enemy Elite Fighter is much faster and now fills an interceptor role
Laser turrets now turn faster and have a higher rate of fire
Missiles do slightly more damage than before
Added a bunch of new space backgrounds
Squadron pilots are now randomized when starting a new campaign
Added more callsigns to the list for generated pilots
Pilot ranks have been reworked
- Previously went Ensign > Pilot Officer > Sr Pilot > Flight Lt > Captain > Group Cmdr
- New ranks are Midshipman > Ensign > Lieutenant > Captain > Commander > Commodore
There is now a flashing cursor when typing in the main menu
Added some more AI combat dialogue
AI ships now make proper attack runs and break off when attacking large ships
Touched up hangar artwork again
Adjusted engine exhaust trails on some ships
Changed the look of the player's energy bar
Player can no longer turn while charging jump drive
Capital ships have been made less maneuverable
Small changes to artwork on a few ships
Changed the names of some ship types
- Brawler -> Missile Boat
- Beamer (Allied) -> Beam Frigate
- Beamer (Enemy) -> Destroyer
- Scout Fighter -> Scout Craft
Larger shockwave effect for cruisers when destroyed
Light beam turrets do slightly more damage
Damage from warheads will now bleed through shields
Changed parameters for when and how often ace battles happen
Enemy ships now shoot a different color of laser than the Allied team
Campaign now ends if you return to base without authorization
KNOWN BUGS
Turrets get reset when resuming a saved game mid-battle
Major Update 1.5 Patch Notes
Update notes via Steam Community
