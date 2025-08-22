Fixes:
- Fixed an issue that caused significant memory usage, which led to longer load times and/or crashes when loading a save file
- Fixed homelessness issue (for real this time)
- Fixed Kingdom resources to display accurate values
- Fixed tiny text on notification banners
Art/Performance:
- Birch Trees have grown in various meadows and along roads.
- Adjusted various rendering settings to improve performance
Known issues:
- Weather effects like snow may creep into your home for this week. Will be addressed
