22 August 2025 Build 19705026 Edited 22 August 2025 – 23:59:16 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Fixes:
- Fixed an issue that caused significant memory usage, which led to longer load times and/or crashes when loading a save file
- Fixed homelessness issue (for real this time)
- Fixed Kingdom resources to display accurate values
- Fixed tiny text on notification banners

Art/Performance:
- Birch Trees have grown in various meadows and along roads.
- Adjusted various rendering settings to improve performance

Known issues:
- Weather effects like snow may creep into your home for this week. Will be addressed

