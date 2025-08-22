Fixes:

- Fixed an issue that caused significant memory usage, which led to longer load times and/or crashes when loading a save file

- Fixed homelessness issue (for real this time)

- Fixed Kingdom resources to display accurate values

- Fixed tiny text on notification banners



Art/Performance:

- Birch Trees have grown in various meadows and along roads.

- Adjusted various rendering settings to improve performance



Known issues:

- Weather effects like snow may creep into your home for this week. Will be addressed