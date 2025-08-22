Update Notes
- Exsanguinate Update: The first effect of Exsanguinate no longer requires a vampire unit to activate and destroy a human unit.
- Gang of Thieves Rework: The Gang of Thieves effect is now triggered as a Survivor Trigger.
- Desert Oasis Adjustment: Desert Oasis will no longer allow drawing a card when a shield is floated.
- Deck Card Selector Fix
- Challenge Proxies Bug: Fixed an issue where players could challenge proxies instead of a unit on the frontline.
- Game Focus on Match Found: When a match is found, the game window will now be brought into focus on Windows.
- Tracking: Updated tracking to reflect the latest changes to attack logic from the previous patch.
Bug Fixes
Note: Peer2Peer Still in active development.
Changed files in this update