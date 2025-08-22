 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Deadlock Hollow Knight: Silksong Hollow Knight Battlefield™ 2042 Marvel Rivals Last Epoch
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
22 August 2025 Build 19704982 Edited 23 August 2025 – 00:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Update Notes

    Bug Fixes

  • Exsanguinate Update: The first effect of Exsanguinate no longer requires a vampire unit to activate and destroy a human unit.
  • Gang of Thieves Rework: The Gang of Thieves effect is now triggered as a Survivor Trigger.
  • Desert Oasis Adjustment: Desert Oasis will no longer allow drawing a card when a shield is floated.
  • Deck Card Selector Fix
  • Challenge Proxies Bug: Fixed an issue where players could challenge proxies instead of a unit on the frontline.
  • Game Focus on Match Found: When a match is found, the game window will now be brought into focus on Windows.
  • Tracking: Updated tracking to reflect the latest changes to attack logic from the previous patch.

Note: Peer2Peer Still in active development.

Changed files in this update

Windows English Depot 3092161
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link