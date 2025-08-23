trying to fix bugs where fireball would oneshot due to incorrect server damage checks
fixed a bug where the 1v1s would not show the victory screen
trying to fix a bug where freeze was not hitting correctly
people on this version will still be able to play with people on the previous version the only person these changes matter for is the host, so if the host has updated all players will have the above changes
still 0.7.8 but another hotfix
