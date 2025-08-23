 Skip to content
23 August 2025 Build 19704962 Edited 23 August 2025 – 00:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
trying to fix bugs where fireball would oneshot due to incorrect server damage checks

fixed a bug where the 1v1s would not show the victory screen

trying to fix a bug where freeze was not hitting correctly

people on this version will still be able to play with people on the previous version the only person these changes matter for is the host, so if the host has updated all players will have the above changes

Changed files in this update

