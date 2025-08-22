Hello everyone! Thank you for the overwhelming support on my first game project! This patch will cover a few bug that have been found. The next game patch will be bringing the game from Early Access to Full Release. The next patch will include multiple improvements to enemy scaling, round timing, and overall difficultly. As well as add in a new unique boss round!



-Fixed bug, where pressing "x" allowed the player to desync through hit boxes

-Fixed bug, where "L" was resetting enemies

-Fixed bug, where the player could be launched out of the map, due to collision issues

-Fixed bug, where intermission UI was stuck to the screen if you tabbed out during intermission





Thank you guys again for the support, and more is coming soon!