22 August 2025 Build 19704944
Update notes via Steam Community
+ Updated Unity to 6000.0.43f1
+ Removed Unity logo from the splash screen.
+ Added Linux build.
+ Fixed a bug where the game would be stuck in slow-motion when restarting during a particular boss fight.

