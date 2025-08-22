Yep! The Expedition is now on Medal and now supports Auto-Clipping powered by Medal!

(not a promotion but you should download medal!)

CHANGES:

Added Auto-Clipping in the some scenarios: Player Death Chase Ends Jumpscares Endings

Added "The Expedition" on Medal (thanks to the support team!)

FIXES:

Fixed the Ladder on the last level's material not setting properly

Fixed several bugs relating to interactions

Theres not too much else aside from some backend optimizations, due to the fact im working on quite a lot at the moment :)