Major 22 August 2025 Build 19704889 Edited 22 August 2025 – 23:32:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Yep! The Expedition is now on Medal and now supports Auto-Clipping powered by Medal!

(not a promotion but you should download medal!)

CHANGES:

  • Added Auto-Clipping in the some scenarios:

    • Player Death

    • Chase Ends

    • Jumpscares

    • Endings

  • Added "The Expedition" on Medal (thanks to the support team!)

FIXES:

  • Fixed the Ladder on the last level's material not setting properly

  • Fixed several bugs relating to interactions

Theres not too much else aside from some backend optimizations, due to the fact im working on quite a lot at the moment :)

