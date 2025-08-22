 Skip to content
Major 22 August 2025 Build 19704854 Edited 23 August 2025 – 00:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello everyone,

I'm writing this post to let you know that I've just uploaded a new build for Fragile Feelings! This build adds a brand new bonus scenario which can be accessed after finishing the story in the extras menu (if you have finished the main story already, it should be unlocked automatically).

This bonus scenario is called Another April, and it takes place two years after the events of the main story. This scenario shows a bit of Ann and Kohaku's relationship, and it gives Runa some closure.

I also added one new achievement in the game, which accompanies this bonus chapter.

Additionally, I fixed up some typos in the existing script, and polished up a few transition effects.

I hope you'll all enjoy this build, and that you have fun spending more time with Ann and Kohaku (and Runa too, of course!)

As always, if you find any typos or bugs, please let me know, and I will try to fix them in a timely manner.

- ebi x

