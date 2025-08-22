 Skip to content
22 August 2025 Build 19704690 Edited 22 August 2025 – 22:59:20 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey,
The latest Paws Against the World update is live, packed with fiery new features, Steam integration, and fixes to make your zombie-battling adventure pawsitively epic! Here’s the scoop:

  • New Enemies: Face the explosive Bomber Zombie and tactical Military Zombie for fresh challenges.

  • Character-Specific Items: Unlocked characters now get unique, top-tier Primal Relics tailored to their strengths.

  • Locked Characters: Added special unlockable items tied to completing each character’s journey.

  • Flamethrower & Assault Rifle Buffs: Extended Flamethrower duration by +1 second and boosted Assault Rifle bullet damage via Claw Codex upgrades.

  • Butterfly Essence Boost: Butterflies now grant bonus essence, not counted toward level-up progress.

  • Steam Achievements: Added new achievements to reward your feral feats.

  • Steam Cloud Saves: Seamlessly save your progress across devices.

  • Tooltips & Info:

    • Added tooltips to the character stats selection panel.

    • Included keyboard shortcut details for easier navigation.

    • Improved tooltips and fixed language errors across menus.

  • Bug Fixes:

    • Fixed negative essence bug with Super Magnet.

    • Corrected wrong speed stat icon display.

Gear up with your character’s ultimate items, tackle the new zombies, and chase those Steam achievements! Let us know how it feels.

