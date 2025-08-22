 Skip to content
22 August 2025 Build 19704638 Edited 22 August 2025 – 23:06:15 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- Fixed collision and walkability for certain combat tiles.
- Fixed a bug where scrip could be carried over to new save files.
- Added logic to prevent the "back" action from being triggered while a player unit is attacking.
- One Run to Rule Them All can no longer be toggled from the main menu or mid-run.

