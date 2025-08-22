🛠 Update Notes | Patch Released

Agents, thank you for your support and feedback!

We’ve just rolled out a small update that addresses the following issues:

🌐 Language Setting Fix : The game now correctly detects and uses your default language.

🏆 Achievement Fix : Resolved an issue where certain achievements could not be unlocked.

🐛 Bug Fixes & Improvements: Fixed several minor bugs and improved overall stability.

Please keep sharing your feedback in the community — we’ll continue polishing the game to bring you a better experience!