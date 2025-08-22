🛠 Update Notes | Patch Released
Agents, thank you for your support and feedback!
We’ve just rolled out a small update that addresses the following issues:
🌐 Language Setting Fix: The game now correctly detects and uses your default language.
🏆 Achievement Fix: Resolved an issue where certain achievements could not be unlocked.
🐛 Bug Fixes & Improvements: Fixed several minor bugs and improved overall stability.
Please keep sharing your feedback in the community — we’ll continue polishing the game to bring you a better experience!
Changed files in this update