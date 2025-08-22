 Skip to content
22 August 2025 Build 19704447 Edited 22 August 2025 – 23:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

🛠 Update Notes | Patch Released

Agents, thank you for your support and feedback!
We’ve just rolled out a small update that addresses the following issues:

  • 🌐 Language Setting Fix: The game now correctly detects and uses your default language.

  • 🏆 Achievement Fix: Resolved an issue where certain achievements could not be unlocked.

  • 🐛 Bug Fixes & Improvements: Fixed several minor bugs and improved overall stability.

Please keep sharing your feedback in the community — we’ll continue polishing the game to bring you a better experience!

