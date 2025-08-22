More improvements to the open playtest version!
General:
- Base building UI now shows whether you have enough resources to build various modules
- Base building UI is better organized
- Improved Remote and Tablet tool icons
- Longer range for resource transfer between storages
- Better initial maker way building
Bugs Fixed:
- Fixed animation getting stuck if you stop scanning before completing a spec scan
- Fixed missing model outline for the MoPri
