22 August 2025 Build 19704427 Edited 22 August 2025 – 23:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
More improvements to the open playtest version!

General:
- Base building UI now shows whether you have enough resources to build various modules
- Base building UI is better organized
- Improved Remote and Tablet tool icons
- Longer range for resource transfer between storages
- Better initial maker way building

Bugs Fixed:
- Fixed animation getting stuck if you stop scanning before completing a spec scan
- Fixed missing model outline for the MoPri

