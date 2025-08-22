On September 22nd, when the timer hits zero, the player at the very top of the leaderboard will unlock the exclusive Gold Bat & Gold Ball skins. ✨

⏳ How it works:

Play and climb the leaderboard before the deadline.

Keep an eye on the countdown timer in the menu.

When time runs out, the #1 player wins the prize.

💡 Tip: Consistency matters — every match can push you closer to the top!

🔑 Reminder: All skins in the game, including these, are tradable and marketable on Steam.

Good luck, and may the best player shine in gold!