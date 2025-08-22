 Skip to content
22 August 2025 Build 19704311 Edited 22 August 2025 – 23:09:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

On September 22nd, when the timer hits zero, the player at the very top of the leaderboard will unlock the exclusive Gold Bat & Gold Ball skins. ✨

⏳ How it works:

Play and climb the leaderboard before the deadline.

Keep an eye on the countdown timer in the menu.

When time runs out, the #1 player wins the prize.

💡 Tip: Consistency matters — every match can push you closer to the top!

🔑 Reminder: All skins in the game, including these, are tradable and marketable on Steam.

Good luck, and may the best player shine in gold!

Changed files in this update

