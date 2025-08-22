 Skip to content
22 August 2025 Build 19704294
Update notes via Steam Community
Additions
- minigun tower (!)
- voltite orbital cannon
- basic quest system and first quest (triggers after 4 zones are won)
- floating numbers+icons indicate when and what gets produced by drills and smelters
- last won zone and new visible zones are now highlighted on the world map
- preview contents of mining kits on hover
- more tutorial messages
- confirmation popup when exiting the game while in zone

Changes:
- for all voltite/mat3 building: decreased iron part of unlock/build costs and increased voltite/mat3 costs (to prevent voltite/mat3 excess during zones and in mothership)
- increased iron drill health (140 -> 200)
- increased voltite drill health (160 -> 220)
- decreased iron wall unlock cost (100 -> 80)
- increased double gun turret unlock cost (100 -> 120)
- decreased enemy count for end game zones (up to 5% less enemies)
- every neighbour of the starting zone is now guaranteed to be plains too, to make sure the player is not overwhelmed with new gamerules too soon
- every penultimate zone is guaranteed to be infested to make sure the player encountered the alien root at least once before going into the bossfight
- infested biome now no longer appears on the left half of the world map

Bugfixes
- on swamp coast biomes: water enemies sometimes spawned in land
- fixed some autotiling rules
- alien tower projectiles sometimes tunneled through buildings
- ocean biomes still had dead ends sometimes
- wasteland variant of biomes did not always have ores at the same position
- swamp map generator caused freezes
- locked build menu (after zone is won) still allowed keyboard shortcuts to be used
- game crashed after game over window was closed
- it was possible to put building on enemies which are currently invulnerable

Changed files in this update

