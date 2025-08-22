Additions
- minigun tower (!)
- voltite orbital cannon
- basic quest system and first quest (triggers after 4 zones are won)
- floating numbers+icons indicate when and what gets produced by drills and smelters
- last won zone and new visible zones are now highlighted on the world map
- preview contents of mining kits on hover
- more tutorial messages
- confirmation popup when exiting the game while in zone
Changes:
- for all voltite/mat3 building: decreased iron part of unlock/build costs and increased voltite/mat3 costs (to prevent voltite/mat3 excess during zones and in mothership)
- increased iron drill health (140 -> 200)
- increased voltite drill health (160 -> 220)
- decreased iron wall unlock cost (100 -> 80)
- increased double gun turret unlock cost (100 -> 120)
- decreased enemy count for end game zones (up to 5% less enemies)
- every neighbour of the starting zone is now guaranteed to be plains too, to make sure the player is not overwhelmed with new gamerules too soon
- every penultimate zone is guaranteed to be infested to make sure the player encountered the alien root at least once before going into the bossfight
- infested biome now no longer appears on the left half of the world map
Bugfixes
- on swamp coast biomes: water enemies sometimes spawned in land
- fixed some autotiling rules
- alien tower projectiles sometimes tunneled through buildings
- ocean biomes still had dead ends sometimes
- wasteland variant of biomes did not always have ores at the same position
- swamp map generator caused freezes
- locked build menu (after zone is won) still allowed keyboard shortcuts to be used
- game crashed after game over window was closed
- it was possible to put building on enemies which are currently invulnerable
Patch notes alpha 0.24
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update