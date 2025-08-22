Additions

- minigun tower (!)

- voltite orbital cannon

- basic quest system and first quest (triggers after 4 zones are won)

- floating numbers+icons indicate when and what gets produced by drills and smelters

- last won zone and new visible zones are now highlighted on the world map

- preview contents of mining kits on hover

- more tutorial messages

- confirmation popup when exiting the game while in zone



Changes:

- for all voltite/mat3 building: decreased iron part of unlock/build costs and increased voltite/mat3 costs (to prevent voltite/mat3 excess during zones and in mothership)

- increased iron drill health (140 -> 200)

- increased voltite drill health (160 -> 220)

- decreased iron wall unlock cost (100 -> 80)

- increased double gun turret unlock cost (100 -> 120)

- decreased enemy count for end game zones (up to 5% less enemies)

- every neighbour of the starting zone is now guaranteed to be plains too, to make sure the player is not overwhelmed with new gamerules too soon

- every penultimate zone is guaranteed to be infested to make sure the player encountered the alien root at least once before going into the bossfight

- infested biome now no longer appears on the left half of the world map



Bugfixes

- on swamp coast biomes: water enemies sometimes spawned in land

- fixed some autotiling rules

- alien tower projectiles sometimes tunneled through buildings

- ocean biomes still had dead ends sometimes

- wasteland variant of biomes did not always have ores at the same position

- swamp map generator caused freezes

- locked build menu (after zone is won) still allowed keyboard shortcuts to be used

- game crashed after game over window was closed

- it was possible to put building on enemies which are currently invulnerable