23 August 2025 Build 19704218 Edited 23 August 2025 – 15:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Update notes via Steam Community


Howdy folks!

Just a quick patch update this week, mostly centered on bug fixes and back end changes for future content :-)

Hope y'all have a wonderful weekend!
Anton

TO PLAY THE NEW BUILD FOLLOW THESE STEPS:

  • Right click H3 in Steam
  • Go to Properties
  • Click Betas
  • Click The Dropdown
  • Select Experimental!


Full Changelog - Update 119 - Patch 3

Changes:

  • Added Zero Distance options to ANPEQ and Perst3
  • Changed the TERRIBLE Sights on the Schofield
  • Moved, Sorted, and Added New Metadata to All Sosig Clothing Objects (for eventual User Tools)
  • Changed how internal Projection works on Scopes/NVs to fix a number of corner cases and hopefully? have them work better with odd hmds.

Fixed:

  • Fixed incorrect color options on Pyramus
  • Fixed incorrect reticle options on ST6 scopes
  • Fixed incorrect first chambered round in Compound Pistol
  • Fixed 12.7x108 Double round having broken metadata
  • Fixed Zfighting overlapping meshes on ARVolver
  • Fixed missing stock point on ARVolver
  • Fixed missing MagazineInOutOverride flag on AKM drum
  • Fixed FiveSeven RMR plate always being visible errantly
  • Fixed Muzzle affixment parentage on RG6
  • Fixed Perst3 IR Laser + Illuminator Setting
  • Fixed Quickbelt Slots not resetting their orientation
  • Fixed Mp9 iron sight zeroing

Major API Change:

  • Moved large amounts of code around in namespaces to work around a Unity editor bug related to the AddComponent Menu. Subfields in this menu spam errors that prevent builds when the element count exceeds 999 (apparently). Turns out when you add new things into a script menu for almost 10 years you run into this limit

Changed depots in experimental branch

View more data in app history for build 19704218
64-bit Base Content Depot 450541
