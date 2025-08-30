 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Path of Exile 2 Deadlock Hollow Knight Marvel Rivals HELLDIVERS™ 2 Hollow Knight: Silksong
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
30 August 2025 Build 19704134 Edited 30 August 2025 – 17:32:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

New Features

  • New Playable SCP: SCP-323-1 (The Wendigo) joins the roster of playable characters.
  • Dynamic Obstacles: Added randomized obstacles to maps to break long corridors and increase gameplay variety. These can become walls or vaulting points.
  • SCP-4166-2 Improvements: Now only one can be summoned at a time. Using the ability again will unsummon it. This change helps resolve frustration when SCP-4166-2 would teleport mid-chase. It will also spot humans more effectively.
  • Randomized SCP Selection: The chosen SCP is now random when entering the lobby.
  • Crosshair Per SCP: Your crosshair now changes depending on the SCP you’re playing.
  • Map Icon: Added a map icon to the human HUD.
  • Hitmarker Feedback: A blood hitmarker now appears on the human HUD when SCPs land hits.
  • Tutorial While Waiting: Displays a role-specific tutorial while waiting for players to join the match.


Gameplay Adjustments

  • SCP-4166-1 is now moderately faster.
  • SCP-106 is now slightly faster than humans.
  • Increased attack range and hit collision radius for SCPs.
  • The H key now properly hides and restores the HUD.
  • Map Layout: Added vault points to the upper hall in the Theater map.


Map & Environment

  • Restored map loading screens for all levels and added a new Chicago Theater loading screen.
  • Removed an invisible wall near plants and fixed a hole in the Chicago Theater map.
  • Fixed theater chairs being vaultable.


Bug Fixes

  • Fixed loadout selection mismatch between lobby and game start.
  • Fixed leaderboards showing empty results.
  • Fixed an issue where SCP would start alone in a match while others remained in the lobby.


Donations

Added a Ko-fi link to the main menu: you can now support the game through donations.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2532231
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link