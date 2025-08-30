New Features
- New Playable SCP: SCP-323-1 (The Wendigo) joins the roster of playable characters.
- Dynamic Obstacles: Added randomized obstacles to maps to break long corridors and increase gameplay variety. These can become walls or vaulting points.
- SCP-4166-2 Improvements: Now only one can be summoned at a time. Using the ability again will unsummon it. This change helps resolve frustration when SCP-4166-2 would teleport mid-chase. It will also spot humans more effectively.
- Randomized SCP Selection: The chosen SCP is now random when entering the lobby.
- Crosshair Per SCP: Your crosshair now changes depending on the SCP you’re playing.
- Map Icon: Added a map icon to the human HUD.
- Hitmarker Feedback: A blood hitmarker now appears on the human HUD when SCPs land hits.
- Tutorial While Waiting: Displays a role-specific tutorial while waiting for players to join the match.
Gameplay Adjustments
- SCP-4166-1 is now moderately faster.
- SCP-106 is now slightly faster than humans.
- Increased attack range and hit collision radius for SCPs.
- The H key now properly hides and restores the HUD.
- Map Layout: Added vault points to the upper hall in the Theater map.
Map & Environment
- Restored map loading screens for all levels and added a new Chicago Theater loading screen.
- Removed an invisible wall near plants and fixed a hole in the Chicago Theater map.
- Fixed theater chairs being vaultable.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed loadout selection mismatch between lobby and game start.
- Fixed leaderboards showing empty results.
- Fixed an issue where SCP would start alone in a match while others remained in the lobby.
Donations
Added a Ko-fi link to the main menu: you can now support the game through donations.
