Kill The Music v1.22 Hot Fix
This Hot Fix addresses the major Day 1 issues.
We'll be addressing more issues in the coming days (combo bug, achievement, heal bug and boss bugs)
CHANGES:
Addresses problem upgrade (Projectile Speed Up) causing freezes on Round End or Reroll
Lowered Dash Enemy damage in early Absurdities
Lowered Enemy Damage slightly in A2 and A3
Increased Boss Health from A9 onwards
Fixed Upgrade Typos
Fixed CH1 Cutscene Typos
Fixed Mode Select “Auto-Beat” Typos
Deceased Anger LVL2 upgrade from 3 fragments to 2 fragments
Adjusted Song assignments in early Absurdities
Adjusted beat window to be more forgiving
Thank you to all the players for being so thorough with bug reports!
Changed files in this update