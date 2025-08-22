 Skip to content
22 August 2025 Build 19704080 Edited 22 August 2025 – 21:39:15 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Kill The Music v1.22 Hot Fix 

This Hot Fix addresses the major Day 1 issues.

We'll be addressing more issues in the coming days (combo bug, achievement, heal bug and boss bugs)

CHANGES:

  • Addresses problem upgrade (Projectile Speed Up) causing freezes on Round End or Reroll 

  • Lowered Dash Enemy damage in early Absurdities 

  • Lowered Enemy Damage slightly in A2 and A3

  • Increased Boss Health from A9 onwards 

  • Fixed Upgrade Typos

  • Fixed CH1 Cutscene Typos 

  • Fixed Mode Select “Auto-Beat” Typos

  • Deceased Anger LVL2 upgrade from 3 fragments to 2 fragments 

  • Adjusted Song assignments in early Absurdities 

  • Adjusted beat window to be more forgiving 


Thank you to all the players for being so thorough with bug reports!


Changed files in this update

