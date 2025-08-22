Kill The Music v1.22 Hot Fix

This Hot Fix addresses the major Day 1 issues.



We'll be addressing more issues in the coming days (combo bug, achievement, heal bug and boss bugs)

CHANGES:

Addresses problem upgrade (Projectile Speed Up) causing freezes on Round End or Reroll

Lowered Dash Enemy damage in early Absurdities

Lowered Enemy Damage slightly in A2 and A3

Increased Boss Health from A9 onwards

Fixed Upgrade Typos

Fixed CH1 Cutscene Typos

Fixed Mode Select “Auto-Beat” Typos

Deceased Anger LVL2 upgrade from 3 fragments to 2 fragments

Adjusted Song assignments in early Absurdities

Adjusted beat window to be more forgiving





Thank you to all the players for being so thorough with bug reports!



