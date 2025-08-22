 Skip to content
22 August 2025 Build 19704053 Edited 22 August 2025 – 22:09:02 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Over the last few days we've addressed the following issues:

  • Fixed emoticons from previous fan content bundles that were supposed to be permanent being unavailable

  • Fixed basic talent stickers all looking like a specific player sticker from 2022

  • Fixed accounts ineligible to participate in The International Predictions & Fantasy being able to circumvent the rules

  • Fixed one prediction being missing for Road to the International: Playoffs on certain resolutions

  • Fixed rare client crash when viewing your fantasy roster

  • Fixed common client crash when viewing anything on a mac

  • Fixed the Tyrian Regalia item "Tyrian Bloodfeather Feast" incorrectly showing as owned if the player had the Queen of Pain Arcana

  • Fixed sales of Talent Sticker Bundles not contributing to the prize pool

  • Fixed bots in locally hosted matches not purchasing any items

  • Fixed default Pudge bot never casting Meat Hook

  • Fixed Arc Warden's Tempest Double being able to summon a Tempest Double by capturing an experience shrine on the double, gaining a level, and then skilling Tempest Double

  • Fixed Meepo's Poof ocassionally inadverently getting into the wrong alt-cast state

  • Fixed Nature Prophet's Teleport and Io's Relocate using the wrong sounds when the teleport finishes

  • Fixed Silencer's Last Word not triggering Spell Absorbtion, Phylactery or Khanda

  • Fixed Troll Warlord's Fervor incorrectly granting bonus attack speed and gaining stacks when Troll Warlord is broken

  • Fixed Troll Warlord's Berserker's Rage incorrectly granting bonus stats when Troll Warlord is broken

  • Fixed rare server crash with Witch Doctor's Death Ward

  • Fixed rare crash with Marci's Dispose

