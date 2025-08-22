Over the last few days we've addressed the following issues:
Fixed emoticons from previous fan content bundles that were supposed to be permanent being unavailable
Fixed basic talent stickers all looking like a specific player sticker from 2022
Fixed accounts ineligible to participate in The International Predictions & Fantasy being able to circumvent the rules
Fixed one prediction being missing for Road to the International: Playoffs on certain resolutions
Fixed rare client crash when viewing your fantasy roster
Fixed common client crash when viewing anything on a mac
Fixed the Tyrian Regalia item "Tyrian Bloodfeather Feast" incorrectly showing as owned if the player had the Queen of Pain Arcana
Fixed sales of Talent Sticker Bundles not contributing to the prize pool
Fixed bots in locally hosted matches not purchasing any items
Fixed default Pudge bot never casting Meat Hook
Fixed Arc Warden's Tempest Double being able to summon a Tempest Double by capturing an experience shrine on the double, gaining a level, and then skilling Tempest Double
Fixed Meepo's Poof ocassionally inadverently getting into the wrong alt-cast state
Fixed Nature Prophet's Teleport and Io's Relocate using the wrong sounds when the teleport finishes
Fixed Silencer's Last Word not triggering Spell Absorbtion, Phylactery or Khanda
Fixed Troll Warlord's Fervor incorrectly granting bonus attack speed and gaining stacks when Troll Warlord is broken
Fixed Troll Warlord's Berserker's Rage incorrectly granting bonus stats when Troll Warlord is broken
Fixed rare server crash with Witch Doctor's Death Ward
Fixed rare crash with Marci's Dispose
