Over the last few days we've addressed the following issues:

Fixed emoticons from previous fan content bundles that were supposed to be permanent being unavailable

Fixed basic talent stickers all looking like a specific player sticker from 2022

Fixed accounts ineligible to participate in The International Predictions & Fantasy being able to circumvent the rules

Fixed one prediction being missing for Road to the International: Playoffs on certain resolutions

Fixed rare client crash when viewing your fantasy roster

Fixed common client crash when viewing anything on a mac

Fixed the Tyrian Regalia item "Tyrian Bloodfeather Feast" incorrectly showing as owned if the player had the Queen of Pain Arcana

Fixed sales of Talent Sticker Bundles not contributing to the prize pool

Fixed bots in locally hosted matches not purchasing any items

Fixed default Pudge bot never casting Meat Hook

Fixed Arc Warden's Tempest Double being able to summon a Tempest Double by capturing an experience shrine on the double, gaining a level, and then skilling Tempest Double

Fixed Meepo's Poof ocassionally inadverently getting into the wrong alt-cast state

Fixed Nature Prophet's Teleport and Io's Relocate using the wrong sounds when the teleport finishes

Fixed Silencer's Last Word not triggering Spell Absorbtion, Phylactery or Khanda

Fixed Troll Warlord's Fervor incorrectly granting bonus attack speed and gaining stacks when Troll Warlord is broken

Fixed Troll Warlord's Berserker's Rage incorrectly granting bonus stats when Troll Warlord is broken

Fixed rare server crash with Witch Doctor's Death Ward