Expanded question pool



UI refinements



Steam leaderboards (early implementation)



Steam achievement integration



Chronological Ordering – hybrid Discovery and Verbose Chrono modes



Options Menu – redesigned layout; new video settings supporting ultra-wide and 4:3 aspect ratios (not just 16:9)



(not just 16:9) Gigantomachy Expansion – 9 new questions added, plus 1 verbose in the works (bringing the total to 530 questions)



Discovery Mode – enhanced readability with new backgrounds



During Early Access, Epimythos has steadily grown with:With this Major Update, the game now includes:Final rounds of testing and fine-tuning are underway, with fixes planned to wrap up this weekend. I plan to finalize those updates and leave Early Access within 24 hours.