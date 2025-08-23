- Expanded question pool
- UI refinements
- Steam leaderboards (early implementation)
- Steam achievement integration
With this Major Update, the game now includes:
- Chronological Ordering – hybrid Discovery and Verbose Chrono modes
- Speed Mode – Upgraded Timer Bar visuals and sound effects
- Start Menu – Leaderboard bugs removed, wording streamlined
- Options Menu – redesigned layout; new video settings supporting ultra-wide and 4:3 aspect ratios (not just 16:9)
- Gigantomachy Expansion – 9 new questions added, plus 1 verbose in the works (bringing the total to 530 questions)
- UI Polish – improved mouseover colors and general visual cleanup
- Discovery Mode – enhanced readability with new backgrounds
- Discovery Mode – dismissible annotations and anachronism notes for smoother flow
Final rounds of testing and fine-tuning are underway, with fixes planned to wrap up this weekend. I plan to finalize those updates and leave Early Access within 24 hours.
Changed files in this update