 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Deadlock Hollow Knight Hollow Knight: Silksong Battlefield™ 2042 Marvel Rivals Last Epoch
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
23 August 2025 Build 19704020 Edited 23 August 2025 – 12:33:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
During Early Access, Epimythos has steadily grown with:

  • Expanded question pool
  • UI refinements
  • Steam leaderboards (early implementation)
  • Steam achievement integration


With this Major Update, the game now includes:

  • Chronological Ordering – hybrid Discovery and Verbose Chrono modes
  • Speed Mode – Upgraded Timer Bar visuals and sound effects
  • Start Menu – Leaderboard bugs removed, wording streamlined
  • Options Menu – redesigned layout; new video settings supporting ultra-wide and 4:3 aspect ratios (not just 16:9)
  • Gigantomachy Expansion – 9 new questions added, plus 1 verbose in the works (bringing the total to 530 questions)
  • UI Polish – improved mouseover colors and general visual cleanup
  • Discovery Mode – enhanced readability with new backgrounds
  • Discovery Mode – dismissible annotations and anachronism notes for smoother flow


Final rounds of testing and fine-tuning are underway, with fixes planned to wrap up this weekend. I plan to finalize those updates and leave Early Access within 24 hours.

Changed files in this update

64-bitEnglish Depot 3790081
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link