We've heard from members of the community that fast travelling could be better, so this update adds some much needed functionality to the current map menu. You'll be able to select a manhole from the map and tunnel away to your desired location! Additionally, in an effort to strengthen the time loop element, when starting Act 2 you will now have access to a loot spawner, with a second one being added in Act 3. This will give you access to undiscovered loot, in addition to the loot pool you spawned in with!



As a thank you to all those who've taken the time to join our Discord community and engaged with our team, we've put together a tribute in the Sewer Hideout with all the names of those who've either sent in a suggestion, reported a bug, or have been awesome overall in these last couple months. If your name isn't there, who knows, we might even update it in the future.

Every Day We Roadmap!

We understand some of you may be curious to learn more about our full Early Access plans, and we have not forgotten about it nor you. With the post-launch fiesta now behind us, our team is dedicating some serious time into the finalization of these plans. The goal will be to outline the major feature updates for the coming ~year's worth of development time, along with including a little bit of that time to all your suggestions and feedback in general.

Bonus, Game Difficulty & Aiming Accessibility!

We've heard from many of you that you want more control to configure Every Day We Fight's systems, namely to tailor the games difficulty and mechanical aim requirements. We're hard at work on the next major update which will give players many options when configuring their campaign.

0.7.1.1 Changelog

Quality of Life

Fast Travel from Map Menu: When opening the Map UI, you will now be able to select manholes to travel to .

Sewer Hideout Update: A new Rift Hunter item has been added, which includes a list of all our Discord community contributors!

New Loot Spawner: Starting in Act 2, and continuing on into Act 3, located in the Sewer Hideout, loot spawners pull from the locked pool, meaning that each new run you unlocke new gear to play with.

Overwatch: Several improvements to the AI overwatch, more on this to come - check out our Discord!

Combat & AI

Fixed XP on enemy kills not being awarded

Balanced randomized loot sizes in Prison Acts

User Interface & Visuals

Objectives fixed to not overlap in map menu

Skip-cutscene UI now appears properly during cutscenes

Skip dialogue in prologue is now possible

Leo’s Donate Skill description texts have been updated to be clearer

Blood on Rifter corpses was too fluorescent

Acacian Stock Stat was missing “AP” text, fixed

Fixed storm center texture resolution

Fixed red AoE spheres appearing near explosives on load

Navigation & Environment

Fixed thorns standing in vehicle fires

Disabled manual saving & fast travel during delays, tutorials, or mission dialogues

Fixed enter cover command being cancelled by click-to-move

Fixed combat zone barrier in Hotel Side skirmish

Fixed climbing progression blockers

Fixed thorns not stopping movement when entering combat mode

Fixed navigation & jump link through wall in puzzle buildings

Fixed jumping through closed windows in puzzle buildings

Fixed camera collision at Bus Depot (rear side)

Fixed potential teleport into locked-out areas of Prison

Fixed encrustation being shootable through closed doors

Fixed teleporting out of world in certain areas

Fixed navigation on scaffolding at Thorn Stash Alleyway

Performance

Steam Deck: Optimized preset settings on first launch, for a smoother experience

Fixed swapping inputs not visually updating properly

Fixed “Skip Prologue” button not reflecting its state

System Stability

Fixed potential soft-lock in prologue

Fixed reveal of combat zone/sequencer replaying incorrectly on load

Fixed navigation in Act 3 ambush skirmish combat zone

Fixed ability to skip Ambush Combat Zone in Act 3 Dish Zone J

Fixed aim/throw view not cancelling click-to-move movement

Fixed speed-up widget reacting to spacebar

Fixed proximity mine sound playing during credits

