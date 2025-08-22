EXTRACTION PRE-ALPHA
Added functionality to the Extraction map — it will now show active extraction points and the player and their teammates’ locations and rotation. We plan to expand this further in the future to show teammates’ name, health, and other information and possibly even the ability to mark locations on the map for your teammates to see.
All players will now automatically be granted 100,000 EXA
Added a match time limit for Extraction
Improved the look of various loot items with new graphics and details
Purchasing ammo now works more like filling up a cart, then purchasing the full cart of ammo all at once
Adjusted the amount of ammo granted per box purchased and the price per box
Lowered the amount of max ammo slots from 16 to 8
Fixed various UI bugs with the gear up page
Fixed Extraction loadouts not always spawning everything equipped
Fixed items in backpack not being centered in their respective slots
Fixed items being difficult to add to the backpack — previously it used the bounds of your hand to select a slot to drop an item, now it uses the bounds of the object itself in addition to various other improvements.
Fixed items simulating physics when intersecting with other items in the backpack — this will also improve performance of the backpack in general
Fixed the backpack being difficult to grab from your back with either hand
Fixed other players being able to force grab items out of another player’s backpack — for now we’re letting other players physically grab items in case one person wants to share items that way, but they’ll need to get close to another player while they’re holding it for them to be able to do grab it instead of using force grab.
Fixed being able to add armed tacticals to the backpack which caused all kinds of entertaining bugs and issues
Fixed the Kanto not respawning in Extraction
Fixed death UI not displaying on suicide kills
Misc. map improvements for Reyn
GENERAL CHANGES
Made significant improvements to fades on Quest — more improvements to come!
Fixed cosmetic renderer showing dark characters/weapons
Fixed Social Hub scoreboard not being visible but being clickable even when not in the Social Hub
Fixed DJ slider in Citadel not working
Possible fix for ORE shards falling through the map — let us know if this keeps happening and where it happened
ART_Frio - moved REYAB spawn towards B site slightly
ART_Frio - added grenade blockers around mid and B
ART_Frio - moved forklift at colonist spawn to help block angle from long A to long B
ART_Frio - moved box on B site to make it easier to defend
ART_Frio - fixed grates near B site not making noise and letting objects drop in water
ART_Cliffside - fixed B site marker clipping in mid on quest due to slight difference in LOD on mesh behind it
AEXLAB
