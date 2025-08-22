Added functionality to the Extraction map — it will now show active extraction points and the player and their teammates’ locations and rotation. We plan to expand this further in the future to show teammates’ name, health, and other information and possibly even the ability to mark locations on the map for your teammates to see.

All players will now automatically be granted 100,000 EXA

Added a match time limit for Extraction

Improved the look of various loot items with new graphics and details

Purchasing ammo now works more like filling up a cart, then purchasing the full cart of ammo all at once

Adjusted the amount of ammo granted per box purchased and the price per box

Lowered the amount of max ammo slots from 16 to 8

Fixed various UI bugs with the gear up page

Fixed Extraction loadouts not always spawning everything equipped

Fixed items in backpack not being centered in their respective slots

Fixed items being difficult to add to the backpack — previously it used the bounds of your hand to select a slot to drop an item, now it uses the bounds of the object itself in addition to various other improvements.

Fixed items simulating physics when intersecting with other items in the backpack — this will also improve performance of the backpack in general

Fixed the backpack being difficult to grab from your back with either hand

Fixed other players being able to force grab items out of another player’s backpack — for now we’re letting other players physically grab items in case one person wants to share items that way, but they’ll need to get close to another player while they’re holding it for them to be able to do grab it instead of using force grab.

Fixed being able to add armed tacticals to the backpack which caused all kinds of entertaining bugs and issues

Fixed the Kanto not respawning in Extraction

Fixed death UI not displaying on suicide kills