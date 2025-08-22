Technically I probably should have made the last release the 0.8.0 release as adding the final boss the the last major missing feature, oh well!
The first in the 0.8.x series is focused on fixing skill descriptions and the various skill tool tips in the game. That work isn't complete yet - I'm not happy with how some information is presented - but most skills should have more accurate and relevant information.
The next few updates will be focused on bug fixes, quality of life issues like confusing UI and general polish.
Finally 0.8.0!
