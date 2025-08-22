 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Deadlock Hollow Knight: Silksong Hollow Knight Battlefield™ 2042 Marvel Rivals Last Epoch
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
22 August 2025 Build 19703746 Edited 22 August 2025 – 23:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Technically I probably should have made the last release the 0.8.0 release as adding the final boss the the last major missing feature, oh well!

The first in the 0.8.x series is focused on fixing skill descriptions and the various skill tool tips in the game. That work isn't complete yet - I'm not happy with how some information is presented - but most skills should have more accurate and relevant information.

The next few updates will be focused on bug fixes, quality of life issues like confusing UI and general polish.

Changed files in this update

Windows Heroes of a Broken Land 2 Content Depot 1006141
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link