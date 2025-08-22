Changelog:

- Special Offer can no longer damage you when spawning

- Strange (loop) rooms can spawn again. Whoops!

- Identical weapons cannot drop

- Warnings disappear when the enemy that created them dies

- Fixed a visual bug caused by pausing during a screen transition

- Fixed victory screen always showing loop as 0

- Steam will work for Linux again (once Garo gives me the Linux build of this patch

- Fixed a crash for Gathering Storm

- Made a change to level generation which might resolve some seed issues idk

- More localization corrections, including a bunch that were supposed to be in the last patch

- Bats now have a longer delay before firing if they do not spawn attached to a ceiling

- Adjusted the loop behaviour of Bats

- Adjusted the loop behaviour of Insubstantials (may be tweaked further)

- The Power Core cartridge can no longer spawn on F6 or later

- Made a visual adjustment to the Scanner HP bars of Fusion enemies when they spawn in

- Added a slight delay before Fire Bats can start firing on loops

- Fixed an issue where the extra razors from burst/triple razors did not inherit certain keywords

- Changed the logic for chain lightning/thunderhead and related effects so that it respects the size of enemies when checking if they are in range.

- Fixed an issue where spear could softlock certain fights

- The claw will no longer destroy all weapons when used on a weapon in a shop

- Decreased the fire rate of Cool Skullies very, very slightly

- Increased the delay between Cool Skully's helix attacks, and adjusted its length and speed

- Adjusted the vertical offset most bullets and effects fired by Skullies spawn at by a few pixels.

- Some room layouts rebalanced

- Increased damage of Continuous Triple Lasers (dramatically (225% of previous damage))

- Luxor partially reworked

- Gave erupt pulsars drastically more ammo, also slightly improved their DPS

- Drills now pass through the outer walls of rooms

- Increased the damage of twinshot revolver by about 18%

- Probably buffed some other weapons too and forgot

- Fixed an issue where fire pipes were all synched on re-entering rooms

- Shotgun pulsars should lag less when fired