Changelog:
- Special Offer can no longer damage you when spawning
- Strange (loop) rooms can spawn again. Whoops!
- Identical weapons cannot drop
- Warnings disappear when the enemy that created them dies
- Fixed a visual bug caused by pausing during a screen transition
- Fixed victory screen always showing loop as 0
- Steam will work for Linux again (once Garo gives me the Linux build of this patch
- Fixed a crash for Gathering Storm
- Made a change to level generation which might resolve some seed issues idk
- More localization corrections, including a bunch that were supposed to be in the last patch
- Bats now have a longer delay before firing if they do not spawn attached to a ceiling
- Adjusted the loop behaviour of Bats
- Adjusted the loop behaviour of Insubstantials (may be tweaked further)
- The Power Core cartridge can no longer spawn on F6 or later
- Made a visual adjustment to the Scanner HP bars of Fusion enemies when they spawn in
- Added a slight delay before Fire Bats can start firing on loops
- Fixed an issue where the extra razors from burst/triple razors did not inherit certain keywords
- Changed the logic for chain lightning/thunderhead and related effects so that it respects the size of enemies when checking if they are in range.
- Fixed an issue where spear could softlock certain fights
- The claw will no longer destroy all weapons when used on a weapon in a shop
- Decreased the fire rate of Cool Skullies very, very slightly
- Increased the delay between Cool Skully's helix attacks, and adjusted its length and speed
- Adjusted the vertical offset most bullets and effects fired by Skullies spawn at by a few pixels.
- Some room layouts rebalanced
- Increased damage of Continuous Triple Lasers (dramatically (225% of previous damage))
- Luxor partially reworked
- Gave erupt pulsars drastically more ammo, also slightly improved their DPS
- Drills now pass through the outer walls of rooms
- Increased the damage of twinshot revolver by about 18%
- Probably buffed some other weapons too and forgot
- Fixed an issue where fire pipes were all synched on re-entering rooms
- Shotgun pulsars should lag less when fired
