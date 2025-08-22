 Skip to content
22 August 2025 Build 19703732 Edited 22 August 2025 – 22:06:30 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Updates & Optimizations:
1. Fixed dialogue errors when returning from island scene to cover and starting a new game.
2. Fixed the issue where spider disabling failed (requires starting a new game; spiders in saved games remain).
3. Fixed the issue where the repair button was not displayed when weapons were damaged.
4. Fixed text display errors in the cruise ship scene.
5. Fixed the issue where the backpack could be opened while using the zipline.

