 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Deadlock Hollow Knight: Silksong Hollow Knight Battlefield™ 2042 Marvel Rivals Last Epoch
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
22 August 2025 Build 19703713 Edited 22 August 2025 – 21:06:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
You called, he answered...

Hero Spotlight: The Doorman


He's proper, he's polite, but the humble Doorman of The Baroness Hotel is more than meets the eye. A brisk ring of his Call Bell leaves nearby enemies disoriented, and his high-speed Luggage Cart knocks them right off their feet. Do you find yourself getting lost easily in the streets of Manhattan? Don't worry, The Doorman is here to provide a shortcut with his Doorway whenever the need arises. And only the most special of enemies get to experience the trip of a lifetime to The Baroness Hotel. - Please, stay as long as you'd like.


You can check out The Doorman in game now. Keep your votes coming over the weekend as our next hero will be released on Monday August 25th at 2pm PST.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1422451
  • Loading history…
Windows Depot 1422452
  • Loading history…
Depot 1422456
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link