Welcome back to Strayed, survivors! Update 0.12.0.0 is here, bringing tougher bases, refined resources and one of our most powerful weapons yet, as well as some new features and highly requested additions to offline mode.

Armored Base Pieces!

A new tier of base piece is now available. Stronger, heavier, and built to withstand the harshest raids, the armored base pieces are twice as strong as metal with 2000 health!

Metal Refinery!

The Metal Refinery is your means of turning metal fragments into beautiful, shiny Refined Metal.

Put wood into the fuel column and metal fragments into the out column. When you turn on the refinery, you'll see some of the fuel slots light up orange - this is the fuel level. Over time, the fuel level will jump upwards or downwards, and you'll have to update the amount of wood to match it (Hint - watch the arrow on the left side of the fuel column).

By matching the fuel level with wood you can maintain the highest yield of refined metal; 80%. Some of your metal fragments will turn into waste - Slag - you can control the amount of slag produced by maintaining the proper fuel level.

If you end up with more slag on your hands than planned, no worries; slag can be re-melted into metal fragments in a furnace.

If this complicated refinery jargon is going over your Strayer-head, just simply follow the Add/Remove Wood warnings inside the UI panel to maintain a high yield. Happy refining!





The Improvised LMG (ILMG)

Rain down bullets with the newest addition to Strayed’s arsenal: a heavy-hitting, high-recoil light machine gun.

The ILMG holds an impressive 90 rounds of rifle ammo in it's fuel-canister drum. You can try to spray the whole thing at once, but you'll quickly notice this gun's unique vertical climb recoil. The longer you shoot, the higher the barrel goes. This one will take some practice!

Offline Mode Explosives!

Test the strength of your base designs in offline mode! C4, Rockets and Rocket Launcher have been added to the offline spawn menu.

Mag Slap!

You can now use a magazine to slap empty mags out of some guns. Your reloads just got a whole lot more satisfying, Strayer!

Last Death Marker!

Your previous death location now shows on the map, letting you navigate easily to recover your lost items, if they have not already been taken.

Bag Timer Migration!

Sleeping bags within 60 meters of each other will now share a timer, preventing players from respawning in the same area too frequently. When placing a bag, you'll now notice the bag ghost will turn yellow when within sharing range of another bag.

New Skins!

Break the system with the new 404 Not Found Skin Pack! This pack features three wireframe-style skins: White, Black and Textured for three favorite weapons. These skins make every shot look like a dev tool gone rogue.

These skins are available on:

AK

STG

Military Pistol

Other Changes & Fixes

Added

Improvised LMG

Metal Refinery deployable/mechanic

Refined Metal and Slag

Armored base pieces

In-headset moderation tools

C4, Rocket Launcher, and Rockets to offline mode spawn menu

Ability to damage base pieces and deployables in offline mode

Last death location to map

Magazine slapping mechanic

Bag timer migration (60 meters)

Changed

Offline mode is now playable without internet

Distant rendering of various deployables

Garage doors no longer animate at distance

Fixed

Main menu login times have been significantly reduced

Failure to login now shows rather than blanking out menu

Non-functional graphics settings showing on Quest

Sleeping player armor slots allowing non-armor items

Dying while interacting with door breaking future interactions

Snap deployables (doors) sometimes placing wrong

Invisibility glitch when getting out of seats sometimes

Structures sometimes not unloading when spawning/respawning in a new area

Safe zones mistakenly being rectangular/allowing players to build within it barely

Players slowly slouching over time

Ladders not being able to be placed in left-handed mode

