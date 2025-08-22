✨ Pal Engine – Update 0.5.4 (2025-08-22) ✨



What’s new in this version:



🦵 Force Ignore Hips Translation – New adjustment option to stop characters from shifting horizontally/vertically during animations.

💬 Simplified Settings – Removed the redundant Enable Chat option (chat is always on).

🖼️ Pixel Ratio Fix – Removed unnecessary auto from target pixel ratio for smoother visuals.

💡 Per-Character Lighting – Adjust and save lighting levels per character (perfect for models that look too dark or too bright).



🚀 Update now and enjoy smoother animations, cleaner settings, and better character visuals!