✨ Pal Engine – Update 0.5.4 (2025-08-22) ✨
What’s new in this version:
🦵 Force Ignore Hips Translation – New adjustment option to stop characters from shifting horizontally/vertically during animations.
💬 Simplified Settings – Removed the redundant Enable Chat option (chat is always on).
🖼️ Pixel Ratio Fix – Removed unnecessary auto from target pixel ratio for smoother visuals.
💡 Per-Character Lighting – Adjust and save lighting levels per character (perfect for models that look too dark or too bright).
🚀 Update now and enjoy smoother animations, cleaner settings, and better character visuals!
✨ Pal Engine – Update 0.5.4 (2025-08-22) ✨
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows 64-bitEnglish Depot 3868881
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update