22 August 2025 Build 19703686
Update notes via Steam Community
✨ Pal Engine – Update 0.5.4 (2025-08-22) ✨

What’s new in this version:

🦵 Force Ignore Hips Translation – New adjustment option to stop characters from shifting horizontally/vertically during animations.
💬 Simplified Settings – Removed the redundant Enable Chat option (chat is always on).
🖼️ Pixel Ratio Fix – Removed unnecessary auto from target pixel ratio for smoother visuals.
💡 Per-Character Lighting – Adjust and save lighting levels per character (perfect for models that look too dark or too bright).

🚀 Update now and enjoy smoother animations, cleaner settings, and better character visuals!

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3868881
  • Loading history…
