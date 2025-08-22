1. (UPDATE) ALL: Kill verbs updates! Impulse Wars adds 'scorpion smashed by' and 'sniped by'. Phoenix wars adds 'sat down by' and 'sniped by'. Total Wars now adds 'wasted by' for mine kills. The new missile verbs are also tracked on the stat sheets and will only tally in regular play (non-event mode) though assist points will still be added on in event mode play.



2. (UPDATE) ALL: Better bounty tracking statistics on the stat sheets. For each mode you now have tracked: number of times you've reached 10k. Your max bounty ever held in that mode, and your average bounty value when another player kills you. This will be extended later soon by the following: once you've reached 10k 100 times it will say the number of times you've reached 20k and once you've reached that 100 times it will show the number of times you've reached 30k. These stats will also only save/track during regular non-event play.



3. (UPDATE) ALL: Assist updates. Impulse wars doubled assist score increased to 25% (up from 15%). Moon shot assist now grants 33% (up from 15%). Phoenix wars assist now gives 25% (up from 15%).



4. (UPDATE) ALL: Turret icon in HUD is now light green default to match the unphased color.