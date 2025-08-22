- Resolved an issue where Lunar Chests hidden under Bushes did not spawn as intended when using the Lunar Dance.
- Resolved an issue where two pirates in Yara Tuane were missing dialogues.
- Resolved an issue where the pirate quartermaster in Yara Tuane had a typo in dialogue.
Known issues:
- Museum donations are much slower than intended.
- Henry returns to his original pre-quest dialogue after completion of his final question. This is not intended, and he should acknowledge the player's completion.
- Puzzle completion fanfare sometimes plays over the level music instead of pausing the music.
- Flying enemies move slower over holes.
- Control glyphs in the pause menu do not update based on who is controlling the menu in multiplayer.
Changed files in this update