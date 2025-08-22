 Skip to content
22 August 2025 Build 19703634 Edited 22 August 2025 – 21:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Fixes:
  • Resolved an issue where Lunar Chests hidden under Bushes did not spawn as intended when using the Lunar Dance.
  • Resolved an issue where two pirates in Yara Tuane were missing dialogues.
  • Resolved an issue where the pirate quartermaster in Yara Tuane had a typo in dialogue.


Known issues:
  • Museum donations are much slower than intended.
  • Henry returns to his original pre-quest dialogue after completion of his final question. This is not intended, and he should acknowledge the player's completion.
  • Puzzle completion fanfare sometimes plays over the level music instead of pausing the music.
  • Flying enemies move slower over holes.
  • Control glyphs in the pause menu do not update based on who is controlling the menu in multiplayer.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1447821
Linux Depot 1447822
