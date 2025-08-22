 Skip to content
22 August 2025 Build 19703598 Edited 22 August 2025 – 20:46:20 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Added an animation speed option which has the options 1x, 2x and 3x. If you find any bugs with this let me know. This is just badge activations, movement, unit spawns and buying and selling things.
  • Reduced the size of the man to be no bigger than a knight or bishop (but bigger than it originally was)
  • Added compatibility with screen readers. I'm looking for feedback here as I know it isn't perfect. If you do have a screenreader, please let me have feedback on discord. If you don't have a screenreader, but this mode activates then please let me know as it definitely shouldn't
  • Increased the wait time for the enemy AI when using archers. Sometimes the enemy would try to move before your move was registered, leading to the AI stalling indefinitely
  • Added extra redundancy in case the AI hangs
  • Fixed a bug where rocks could be demoted and promoted (as they technically count as your pieces)
  • Fixed a bug with kings presence and go long dad, where pieces moved by go long dad did not leave the king's presence
  • Fixed a bug where pawns could move diagonally to block check when slippy chess was active, without a piece being there if there was a piece blocking the diagonal slip...

