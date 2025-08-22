Quite literally what it says! Pill Fight will be coming with a map editor, allowing you to share and play other people's maps, in just a few clicks, the game will feature a section for installed maps, which includes your published maps which remain installed on your system, and a section for workshop maps, where to play the maps all you have to do is click on them to install, and the game will automatically load them once its done!

here you can see the current look of this menu, indeed it does need to be improved

tutorials for how to use the Editor will become available on this channel soon:






