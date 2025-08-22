Update notes via Steam Community
There are now 5 unused CG's to be found throughout the game. In addition, a menu allowing access to unused movies will be available when the game is completed at least once.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows 64-bit Depot 1981691
- Loading history…
Linux Depot 1981692
- Loading history…
macOS 64-bit Depot 1981693
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update