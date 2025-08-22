 Skip to content
22 August 2025 Build 19703583
Update notes via Steam Community
There are now 5 unused CG's to be found throughout the game. In addition, a menu allowing access to unused movies will be available when the game is completed at least once.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 1981691
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 1981692
  • Loading history…
macOS 64-bit Depot 1981693
  • Loading history…
