Just some minor fixes. The most noticeable will be numerical counters have been added to tokens and the initiative tracker. If there are more than on token of the same type, they increment to better keep track of which one is which.
Let me know if you have any questions!
Update Notes Aug 22, 2025
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update