22 August 2025 Build 19703565 Edited 22 August 2025 – 21:09:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

List of fixed bugs:

  • Fixed a bug where customers placed items too far from the checkout counter.

  • Improved game saving method – a safer approach is now used to prevent saving incorrect data.

  • Fixed an issue where the wooden pallet disappeared under an open package after loading a saved game (should no longer occur after saving the game again).

  • Added "Run in background" option in the Gameplay settings.

  • Upgrade shop/store statistics now reset when starting a new game in the same session.

  • Connected the correct Discord link.

Build 0,84

