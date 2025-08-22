List of fixed bugs:

Fixed a bug where customers placed items too far from the checkout counter.

Improved game saving method – a safer approach is now used to prevent saving incorrect data.

Fixed an issue where the wooden pallet disappeared under an open package after loading a saved game (should no longer occur after saving the game again).

Added "Run in background" option in the Gameplay settings.

Upgrade shop/store statistics now reset when starting a new game in the same session.