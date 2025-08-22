We’ve been working hard on improving Fold & Fly and are excited to share some big new additions:
🌍 New Languages
Fold & Fly is now fully localized in 9 new languages:
French
Italian
German
Spanish
Simplified Chinese
Japanese
Korean
Russian
Portuguese
🛩️ New Planes
Two brand-new plane models with unique stats and flight characteristics. Try them out and master new flying styles!
🎵 Soundtrack Bundle
The official Fold & Fly Soundtrack Bundle is now available, featuring 24 original tracks to accompany your journey.
⚙️ Performance & Fixes
General performance improvements across all worlds
Multiple bug fixes for smoother gameplay
