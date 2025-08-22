We’ve been working hard on improving Fold & Fly and are excited to share some big new additions:

🌍 New Languages

Fold & Fly is now fully localized in 9 new languages:

French

Italian

German

Spanish

Simplified Chinese

Japanese

Korean

Russian

Portuguese

🛩️ New Planes

Two brand-new plane models with unique stats and flight characteristics. Try them out and master new flying styles!

🎵 Soundtrack Bundle

The official Fold & Fly Soundtrack Bundle is now available, featuring 24 original tracks to accompany your journey.

⚙️ Performance & Fixes