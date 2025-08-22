 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Deadlock Hollow Knight: Silksong Hollow Knight Battlefield™ 2042 Marvel Rivals Last Epoch
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
Major 22 August 2025 Build 19703555 Edited 22 August 2025 – 21:09:15 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

We’ve been working hard on improving Fold & Fly and are excited to share some big new additions:

🌍 New Languages
Fold & Fly is now fully localized in 9 new languages:

  • French

  • Italian

  • German

  • Spanish

  • Simplified Chinese

  • Japanese

  • Korean

  • Russian

  • Portuguese

🛩️ New Planes
Two brand-new plane models with unique stats and flight characteristics. Try them out and master new flying styles!

🎵 Soundtrack Bundle
The official Fold & Fly Soundtrack Bundle is now available, featuring 24 original tracks to accompany your journey.

⚙️ Performance & Fixes

  • General performance improvements across all worlds

  • Multiple bug fixes for smoother gameplay

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3812281
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link