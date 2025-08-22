 Skip to content
Major 22 August 2025 Build 19703527 Edited 23 August 2025 – 00:33:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Update 9

1. Life 'setback' weekend event cards

  • basically multi turn nerf cards.

  • can be removed by doing certain task.

  • on succesful removal, there is a chance it will flip to life 'success' buff multi week card.

  • you can also remove setback card by playing mini game - dice roll at temple building, but you won't get any card buffs you would normally get at card's fix task completion

  • failure to do card's task can result in spawning life regression card

2. Popularity & Person Of The Month event

  • every month (4 weeks/turns) most popular player gets a random bonus POTM card with very nice mont-lasting bonuses.

  • popularity is achieved by working/learning/cards/buying certain items (like tickets or gym, or new like blood donation at hospital).

  • each job has different popularity work bonus e.g. CEO is 0, while university teacher have big bonus.

  • earning POTM card 3 times in row spawns Person of the Season card, which is more buffed version of POTM card.

3. Detailed game stats,

  • available during game and end game screen. Probably not useful but looks cool.

4. University courses.

  • Takes some money and time (3-4 steps) to complete

  • provides passive buffs for a player.

  • All bonuses nicely visible in stats.

5. Motor vehicles uses fuel

  • you can refill at market.

  • if you go out of gas, player auto switches to walking mode.

  • vehicles slightly faster (less time wasted driving around map)

6. More strategic Evil items.

  • evil items now goes out of stock for few (3-5) weeks after use (cooldown)

  • much greater (~~90%) chance that the item will work when buying.

  • new evil items targeting cash at hand and university:

    • Tax all players (cash lost 10-40%)

    • Release rats at university (building not available for 1-2 weeks)

7. Slot "fruit" machine mini game at ticket building.

  • Costs time and stress so useful if you really short on cash, or feeling LUCKY

8. Stock market updates.

  • more realistic with implemented violatility, supply, demand,

  • season events

  • new stock related events that shows up in newspaper.

9. Minor things

  • pawned items are turn bombed - they dissapear from pawn store after 2-5 weeks

  • job indicator in jobs building showing there is better paid job

  • clock icon shows correct item/card time consumption, not static vague image

  • save game slot shows how many (human) players are playing this game

  • multiplayer turn time limit option

  • onscreen icons for your house, job, players and mouse hover/pad select at any building. can be disabled in options \[v] Icons

  • stress affects education time

  • detailed perk stats when hovering over university degree (brainwave event is hidden)

  • Fast Pass monthly item in market to go thru road blockade

  • smoooother player pawn walk animation

  • too much learning nerf card similiar to overworking

  • +40 new weekend events

  • sell all stocks button

  • if you own a newspaper, it will show up also on bank's broker screen

10.Fixes & tweaks

  • press and hold on work/relax/education buttons

  • items diplay icon if they are turn limited

  • weekend events less repeatable

  • thief attack chance doesn't decrease if you visit any building, only 3 decrease the chance (bank. market, low rent)

  • brainwave event tweak to -25% from -50% education time

  • redeem item in pawn shop had wrong price

  • NPC going funky on certain building closing and opening building screen without doing anything

  • NPC stuck on mass relaxing when can't work and low on cash

  • NPC logic updated

  • rain less annoying visually

  • item images less aliased when displayed as small icons

  • ui performance

  • main turn clock updates to look nicer

  • exit button anim fixes

  • less likely to get luxury items when working as ceo of wallmall

  • wrong boat player position on venice map after map load (ooops!)

  • newspaper stuck on fast player switch

  • job xp/dependibility tweaks

  • food, hats, tickets and pray items excluded from end screen stats 'items bought'

  • money & happiness game score target bumped up

  • multiplayer bugs (x10) fixes and rewritten multiplayer code for stability and performance. might broke something xd

  • steam multiplayer broken?

