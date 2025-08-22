Update 9
1. Life 'setback' weekend event cards
basically multi turn nerf cards.
can be removed by doing certain task.
on succesful removal, there is a chance it will flip to life 'success' buff multi week card.
you can also remove setback card by playing mini game - dice roll at temple building, but you won't get any card buffs you would normally get at card's fix task completion
failure to do card's task can result in spawning life regression card
2. Popularity & Person Of The Month event
every month (4 weeks/turns) most popular player gets a random bonus POTM card with very nice mont-lasting bonuses.
popularity is achieved by working/learning/cards/buying certain items (like tickets or gym, or new like blood donation at hospital).
each job has different popularity work bonus e.g. CEO is 0, while university teacher have big bonus.
earning POTM card 3 times in row spawns Person of the Season card, which is more buffed version of POTM card.
3. Detailed game stats,
available during game and end game screen. Probably not useful but looks cool.
4. University courses.
Takes some money and time (3-4 steps) to complete
provides passive buffs for a player.
All bonuses nicely visible in stats.
5. Motor vehicles uses fuel
you can refill at market.
if you go out of gas, player auto switches to walking mode.
vehicles slightly faster (less time wasted driving around map)
6. More strategic Evil items.
evil items now goes out of stock for few (3-5) weeks after use (cooldown)
much greater (~~90%) chance that the item will work when buying.
new evil items targeting cash at hand and university:
Tax all players (cash lost 10-40%)
Release rats at university (building not available for 1-2 weeks)
7. Slot "fruit" machine mini game at ticket building.
Costs time and stress so useful if you really short on cash, or feeling LUCKY
8. Stock market updates.
more realistic with implemented violatility, supply, demand,
season events
new stock related events that shows up in newspaper.
9. Minor things
pawned items are turn bombed - they dissapear from pawn store after 2-5 weeks
job indicator in jobs building showing there is better paid job
clock icon shows correct item/card time consumption, not static vague image
save game slot shows how many (human) players are playing this game
multiplayer turn time limit option
onscreen icons for your house, job, players and mouse hover/pad select at any building. can be disabled in options \[v] Icons
stress affects education time
detailed perk stats when hovering over university degree (brainwave event is hidden)
Fast Pass monthly item in market to go thru road blockade
smoooother player pawn walk animation
too much learning nerf card similiar to overworking
+40 new weekend events
sell all stocks button
if you own a newspaper, it will show up also on bank's broker screen
10.Fixes & tweaks
press and hold on work/relax/education buttons
items diplay icon if they are turn limited
weekend events less repeatable
thief attack chance doesn't decrease if you visit any building, only 3 decrease the chance (bank. market, low rent)
brainwave event tweak to -25% from -50% education time
redeem item in pawn shop had wrong price
NPC going funky on certain building closing and opening building screen without doing anything
NPC stuck on mass relaxing when can't work and low on cash
NPC logic updated
rain less annoying visually
item images less aliased when displayed as small icons
ui performance
main turn clock updates to look nicer
exit button anim fixes
less likely to get luxury items when working as ceo of wallmall
wrong boat player position on venice map after map load (ooops!)
newspaper stuck on fast player switch
job xp/dependibility tweaks
food, hats, tickets and pray items excluded from end screen stats 'items bought'
money & happiness game score target bumped up
multiplayer bugs (x10) fixes and rewritten multiplayer code for stability and performance. might broke something xd
steam multiplayer broken?
Changed files in this update