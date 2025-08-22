failure to do card's task can result in spawning life regression card

you can also remove setback card by playing mini game - dice roll at temple building, but you won't get any card buffs you would normally get at card's fix task completion

on succesful removal, there is a chance it will flip to life 'success' buff multi week card.

can be removed by doing certain task.

earning POTM card 3 times in row spawns Person of the Season card, which is more buffed version of POTM card.

each job has different popularity work bonus e.g. CEO is 0, while university teacher have big bonus.

popularity is achieved by working/learning/cards/buying certain items (like tickets or gym, or new like blood donation at hospital).

every month (4 weeks/turns) most popular player gets a random bonus POTM card with very nice mont-lasting bonuses.

available during game and end game screen. Probably not useful but looks cool.

All bonuses nicely visible in stats.

provides passive buffs for a player.

Takes some money and time (3-4 steps) to complete

vehicles slightly faster (less time wasted driving around map)

if you go out of gas, player auto switches to walking mode.

you can refill at market.

Release rats at university (building not available for 1-2 weeks)

new evil items targeting cash at hand and university:

much greater (~~90%) chance that the item will work when buying.

evil items now goes out of stock for few (3-5) weeks after use (cooldown)

Costs time and stress so useful if you really short on cash, or feeling LUCKY

new stock related events that shows up in newspaper.

more realistic with implemented violatility, supply, demand,

pawned items are turn bombed - they dissapear from pawn store after 2-5 weeks

job indicator in jobs building showing there is better paid job

clock icon shows correct item/card time consumption, not static vague image

save game slot shows how many (human) players are playing this game

multiplayer turn time limit option

onscreen icons for your house, job, players and mouse hover/pad select at any building. can be disabled in options \[v] Icons

stress affects education time

detailed perk stats when hovering over university degree (brainwave event is hidden)

Fast Pass monthly item in market to go thru road blockade

smoooother player pawn walk animation

too much learning nerf card similiar to overworking

+40 new weekend events

sell all stocks button