V1.143 Coffee and Hand Improvements Update



Added Fully functional coffee machine to all heavy cockpits,

Includes self-cleaning mechanism so you can continue fighting without worrying about your pot's cleanliness

Very drinkable,

Improved hand functionality,

Pointer finger extends now when moving to press anything with an open hand

Improvements to hand gestures as you approach objects makes for a much easier experience for people learning the system and even for those that have mastered it!

This small update is something we really wanted to do. Those who know us know that our last updates have been huge, mission-critical things, and we love to be adding new mechs, new maps, new game modes, new cockpits, entire custom paint systems, or whatever your favorite recent update was. However, with such a huge and monumental shift for the very essence of the game coming up, we wanted to spend some time towards shoring up the game as it is today, and we wanted to make something fun that we could all have a laugh together with before we jump deep into those waters. And so, I'm jacked to announce the coffee and hands update! We have a few more updates that will come before the next stage of the Iron Rebellion, but today we're bringing a cup of joe, some foundational improvements, and a quick update on our progress. That's pretty much everything from us, see you in the stars!