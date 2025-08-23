This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Today we’ll be releasing our latest build to our experimental branch with a default release coming shortly. Please follow the steps below to join the branch (you can always go back to default). Please check against changelog below and report any issues found directly to the team via the official Discord.



How to get into experimental branch:



Open Steam and go to your games library. Right click on STN and select "Properties" Navigate to the "Betas" tab and select "experimental" in the drop down menu. Close the properties window. You will find a single experimental server titled EXPERIMENTAL_SERVER. Join this for some testing.

Patch Notes - Experimental Update (Roaming Hordes | Community Update | Fixes++)

Highlights

New metal gate variant.

Improved zombie rendering, visibility, and streaming distance.

Lock interface now opens automatically after placement.

Double-barrel shotgun damage reduced and capped at 75.

Fixed critical issue causing items to go missing.

Explosion damage now correctly affects barricades.

New Content

Added metal gate variant.

Gameplay Improvements

Increased zombie render distance when fewer zombies are active.

Improved zombie visibility when behind cover.

Zombies now stream in further ahead of the player while moving.

Weapon scopes can now be mounted on pegboards.

Plants can now be watered using canteens.

Lock interface now opens automatically after placing a lock.

Death location marker now pulses for better visibility.

Map recenters more smoothly when opened.

Double-barrel shotgun damage capped at 75 and effective range reduced.

FRKS wear rate reduced when firing.

Item dropping and placement made more stable.

Reduced occurrences of items clipping or falling through each other.

Improved item placement through police station interior props.

UI & UX

Breaker panel now displays total load.

Circuit breaker display changed from “3/10” to “3” to clarify load-based calculation.

Removed broken links from the changelog UI.

Tutorial button is now disabled while in-game.

Fixed play and other menu buttons not animating when paused in single-player.

Bug Fixes

Critical Fixes

Fixed issue that could cause items to go missing.

Overloaded breaker panels now trip correctly when powered by global power.

Fixed player spawn position not being restored after rejoining.

Fixed gravity not applying to dropped items at very remote locations.

Gameplay & Combat

Explosion damage now correctly applies to barricades.

World & Environment

Fixed various floating objects across the map.

Restored missing walls in Popov’s back-store areas (variants 1, 2, and 3).

Removed duplicate arcades in the final Popov’s variant.

Fixed fortifications disconnecting or disappearing from vehicles.

Corrected season after server restart.

Restored missing kiosk counters in petrol stations.

Locks & Interactions

Fixed visual glitch when looking between multiple locks.

Improved interaction on bottom door locks.

Corrected “Can’t lock with 0000” message when the lock is synced.

Items & Weapons

Fixed baseball bat losing its fire effect after re-equipping.

