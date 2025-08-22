 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Deadlock Hollow Knight: Silksong Hollow Knight Battlefield™ 2042 Marvel Rivals Last Epoch
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
22 August 2025 Build 19703195 Edited 22 August 2025 – 20:09:15 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Minor patch with some optimization improvements and security. Change from mono compiling data to IL2CPP. Better performance in some cases. Reduced risk of cheating or tampering. Improved stability on modern platforms


Changed files in this update

Windows Linux Depot 3732841
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link