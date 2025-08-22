1.5.3.6

- BRAWL BAR: Added missing sounds of character and sound effects for character mods. (in particular Generic Rat)

- BRAWL BAR: Fixed possible issues with "Rat Wave": not enough rats spawning.

- BRAWL BAR: Fixed possible rare issue with special attack unleashed if no enemies are around

- BRAWL BAR: Fixed rare but potential crash when player thrown due to an unitialized variable.

- BRAWL BAR: Fixed invisible player if hitting the last boss co-op while they're in water.

- BRAWL BAR: Multiple gameovers could not be unlocked.

- BRAWL BAR: Display bug when switching difficulty on challenge screen.

- BRAWL BAR: Display bug with the goal when switching language in menu.

- BRAWL BAR: Creator mode displayed a boss before their encounter.

- BRAWL BAR: Creator mode: Too many backgrounds (or big lists in general) would stop being displayed after scrolling.

- BRAWL BAR: Creator mode: One picture missing when deleting an environment with standalone version.

