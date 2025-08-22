 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Deadlock Hollow Knight: Silksong Hollow Knight Battlefield™ 2042 Marvel Rivals Last Epoch
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
22 August 2025 Build 19703111 Edited 22 August 2025 – 19:52:15 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

As chosen by the Update Poll, the first part of the Monster Update is complete. It features not only a lot of fixes and improvements, but 3 new monsters, plus corpse decay, to get rid of those pesky pieces of murder evidence in your new Dungeon flat!

CHANGELOG

  • New Monsters:

    • Slimes! Spawning anywhere in the Overworld, they have almost no intelligence and are very slow, but are also really tough!

    • Zombies! Spawning at night, these classics are slow and very dumb, but also very strong and tough! (not as much as the Slimes, though)

    • Skeletons! A reskin (hah) of Zombies, and often accompanying them, these bony fellow are sure to rattle you!

  • Corpses now decay!

    • After a day, NPCs become dead Zombies, which become dead Skeletons the next day, and finally a pile of bones and their loot (if inside)

    • Monsters and Animals now also disappear, leaving behind bones, if adequate, after 3 days, but they don't decompose like NPCs do (except zombies and skeletons)

    • Bosses decompose like Monsters and Animals, but they take 7 days, and leave behind many more bones!

    • Monsters (and Animals) eating corpses now severely accelerate their decay

    • Look forward to the NecromancyMagic Update!

  • Dungeons have a 25% chance of being generated ZOMBIFIED! Turning all residents inside into ZOMBIES!

  • New Nature (vs Elements):

    • Slime! Very resistant to Smash, very weak to Pierce, nonflammable, and very conductive!

    • Skeleton! Very resistant to Pierce, very weak to Smash, and with neutral magic resistances!

    • Zombie! Very resistant to Pierce, very weak to Cut. Very flammable, but cold-resistant!

  • Better support for Bestial Bodies (Monsters/Animals) wearing equipment, for use in zombified characters. This also fixes some visual bugs with enchanted animal equipment

  • New blood/gore types: Yellow and Black, for Slimes and Zombies, respectively

  • Inhumans now have two spells: One for inflicting a random ailment, and another to buff a random stat

  • Guards now attack nearby monsters

  • Monsters now shout (bark) when they detect you

  • Dead bodies now float

  • Inhumans now properly drop Tough Meat instead of roasted fishes

  • Adjusted the drop tables of Manrooms, which now drop a high-level Glowshroom, and Kobramaries, which drop several fishes, and removed fat and salt from them

  • The skeletons asked me to do several micro-adjustments to the Bone item model

  • I guess now's the time to nerf the price of Bones

  • Reduced seed Items' weight from 0.1 to 0.05 kg

  • Adjusted blink/closed eyes timer for all Characters

  • Can no longer Fast Travel while inside a house, triggering bugs

  • Breaking Boulders with Pickaxes now severely damages them

  • AoE Spells now properly tell who casted them, for the purposes of murder and getting exp

  • Transform and Hex now properly show up as "Transform/Hex into" when Creating Spell

  • Snapped the Intensity value of Enchanting Effect

  • Bandit bosses are now set to work from home, instead of being an exception to leaving to work

  • Updated NPC's Ask table for Creatures to include the new monsters

  • NPCs now deal better with being asked about the Devil Spires, plus, they're now names better to avoid confusion

  • NPCs now notice when you ask about a location that is not of this world

  • NPCs now at least tell you in what region a location you asked for that is too far away is

  • NPCs are now properly labelled as TRAITORS to their previous faction of the same type once you recruit them to one of yours

  • Hid the Interaction prompts for NPCs in combat if you don't have the Perk to talk to them

  • Added an upper limit of 6 NPCs in a house when checking if they would enter or not when inside

  • Much less chance of NPCs coming to visit

  • Forced the physics engine to stop putting NPCs that come to visit in the attic

  • Fixed NPCs not giving the right action priority for eating

  • Fixed NPCs not using Climbing correctly

  • Fixed NPCs getting food from YOUR Inventory to eat!

  • Fixed NPCs snapping to weird directions when eating

  • Fixed NPCs' speech texts not disappearing on the Stable (OpenGL) Launch Option

  • Fixed issues when reloading party members causing them to not load properly

  • Fixed the Thievery Steam Achievement not counting pickpocketed items' amounts for its tracking

  • Fixed the One Hundred Thousandaire Steam Achievement not counting items' amounts for its tracking

  • Fixed snag with Factions from other Worlds and the Journal's Faction tab list

  • Fixed weird Upgrade window comparison texts for Stagger and Stability

  • Fixed some monsters swimming to the wrong direction when in water

  • Fixed Light and Dark Effects stopping working on reload

  • Fixed combining to repair equipment consuming all of thrown weapons incorrectly

  • Fixed other oddities when combining items from Equipment or Inventory

  • Fixed being able to grind Peasantry for free at Cactuses and Wells, if you have no Empty Bottle

  • Fixed item dupping/disappearing with the "Fillup with" Effect

  • Fixed Transforming into Animals using the Monster logic for loaded Effects

  • Fixed several bugs with Transforming party members

  • Fixed being able to heal a dead character past 0 HP

  • Fixed several bugs with Transform/Hex as an enchantment, specially with items disappearing or being unequipped

  • Fixed some bugs when Crafting Items that have no style variable (used for Equipment)

  • Fixed a lot of Accessories not having the visual effects when Enchanted

  • Fixed Crafting Blank Grimoires sometimes creating a spell-written one

  • Fixed some instances of the player dying while a menu is open not closing it and causing issues

  • Fixed non-NPC party members that are inside buildings not being placed correctly when you leave them

  • Fixed some monsters not producing a splash in water

  • Other minor fixes and adjustments

Some of the content introduced in updates won't show up in your game world, or at least won't be readily available, if it was generated before the update. They should not corrupt world files, but if they do, please report it!

Thank you for your suggestions and bug reports! Please let me know what you think of this update and if you ran into any issues.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3646461
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link