As chosen by the Update Poll, the first part of the Monster Update is complete. It features not only a lot of fixes and improvements, but 3 new monsters, plus corpse decay, to get rid of those pesky pieces of murder evidence in your new Dungeon flat!

CHANGELOG

New Monsters: Slimes ! Spawning anywhere in the Overworld, they have almost no intelligence and are very slow, but are also really tough!

Zombies ! Spawning at night, these classics are slow and very dumb, but also very strong and tough! (not as much as the Slimes, though)

Skeletons! A reskin (hah) of Zombies, and often accompanying them, these bony fellow are sure to rattle you!

Corpses now decay! After a day, NPCs become dead Zombies, which become dead Skeletons the next day, and finally a pile of bones and their loot (if inside)

Monsters and Animals now also disappear, leaving behind bones, if adequate, after 3 days, but they don't decompose like NPCs do (except zombies and skeletons)

Bosses decompose like Monsters and Animals, but they take 7 days, and leave behind many more bones!

Monsters (and Animals) eating corpses now severely accelerate their decay

Look forward to the Necromancy Magic Update!

Dungeons have a 25% chance of being generated ZOMBIFIED! Turning all residents inside into ZOMBIES!

New Nature (vs Elements): Slime! Very resistant to Smash, very weak to Pierce, nonflammable, and very conductive!

Skeleton! Very resistant to Pierce, very weak to Smash, and with neutral magic resistances!

Zombie! Very resistant to Pierce, very weak to Cut. Very flammable, but cold-resistant!

Better support for Bestial Bodies (Monsters/Animals) wearing equipment, for use in zombified characters. This also fixes some visual bugs with enchanted animal equipment

New blood/gore types: Yellow and Black, for Slimes and Zombies, respectively

Inhumans now have two spells: One for inflicting a random ailment, and another to buff a random stat

Guards now attack nearby monsters

Monsters now shout (bark) when they detect you

Dead bodies now float

Inhumans now properly drop Tough Meat instead of roasted fishes

Adjusted the drop tables of Manrooms, which now drop a high-level Glowshroom, and Kobramaries, which drop several fishes, and removed fat and salt from them

The skeletons asked me to do several micro-adjustments to the Bone item model

I guess now's the time to nerf the price of Bones

Reduced seed Items' weight from 0.1 to 0.05 kg

Adjusted blink/closed eyes timer for all Characters

Can no longer Fast Travel while inside a house, triggering bugs

Breaking Boulders with Pickaxes now severely damages them

AoE Spells now properly tell who casted them, for the purposes of murder and getting exp

Transform and Hex now properly show up as "Transform/Hex into" when Creating Spell

Snapped the Intensity value of Enchanting Effect

Bandit bosses are now set to work from home, instead of being an exception to leaving to work

Updated NPC's Ask table for Creatures to include the new monsters

NPCs now deal better with being asked about the Devil Spires, plus, they're now names better to avoid confusion

NPCs now notice when you ask about a location that is not of this world

NPCs now at least tell you in what region a location you asked for that is too far away is

NPCs are now properly labelled as TRAITORS to their previous faction of the same type once you recruit them to one of yours

Hid the Interaction prompts for NPCs in combat if you don't have the Perk to talk to them

Added an upper limit of 6 NPCs in a house when checking if they would enter or not when inside

Much less chance of NPCs coming to visit

Forced the physics engine to stop putting NPCs that come to visit in the attic

Fixed NPCs not giving the right action priority for eating

Fixed NPCs not using Climbing correctly

Fixed NPCs getting food from YOUR Inventory to eat!

Fixed NPCs snapping to weird directions when eating

Fixed NPCs' speech texts not disappearing on the Stable (OpenGL) Launch Option

Fixed issues when reloading party members causing them to not load properly

Fixed the Thievery Steam Achievement not counting pickpocketed items' amounts for its tracking

Fixed the One Hundred Thousandaire Steam Achievement not counting items' amounts for its tracking

Fixed snag with Factions from other Worlds and the Journal's Faction tab list

Fixed weird Upgrade window comparison texts for Stagger and Stability

Fixed some monsters swimming to the wrong direction when in water

Fixed Light and Dark Effects stopping working on reload

Fixed combining to repair equipment consuming all of thrown weapons incorrectly

Fixed other oddities when combining items from Equipment or Inventory

Fixed being able to grind Peasantry for free at Cactuses and Wells, if you have no Empty Bottle

Fixed item dupping/disappearing with the "Fillup with" Effect

Fixed Transforming into Animals using the Monster logic for loaded Effects

Fixed several bugs with Transforming party members

Fixed being able to heal a dead character past 0 HP

Fixed several bugs with Transform/Hex as an enchantment, specially with items disappearing or being unequipped

Fixed some bugs when Crafting Items that have no style variable (used for Equipment)

Fixed a lot of Accessories not having the visual effects when Enchanted

Fixed Crafting Blank Grimoires sometimes creating a spell-written one

Fixed some instances of the player dying while a menu is open not closing it and causing issues

Fixed non-NPC party members that are inside buildings not being placed correctly when you leave them

Fixed some monsters not producing a splash in water