✈️ **General**
- slightly simplified ice water tutorial so its not as many steps
- day 2 tutorial is now less restrictive on which objects you pickup/place where. should still progress you through the tutorial in many more situations
- better ragdoll
- ragdoll recovery should overall be closer to the mesh location
- enabled z constraint on all humans. this should keep all characters on the same plane (lol) and prevent them from existing off the floor
🌎 **Localization**
- added french localization
- added dutch localization
- updated many latvian translations - Thanks Finux!
**Networking**
- fixed a bug where sessions would show up under the back button
- fixed a bug on day 1 where end flight screen wouldnt appear for client
- fixed a bug where end flight screen wasnt showing correct requirements for medals
- luggage sizes are replicated
- fixed a bug where client would show patience lost even when they provided the thing the passenger wanted
- trash visual is now replicated
- fixed location desync bug that occurred after ragdoll
- fixed a bug where holding the cart on the client wouldnt rotate the character and the cart could not be straight
- tutorial manager now destroys when not in main level
- fixed a bug where two planes could spawn on client
⚖️ **Balance**
- reduced speed of dog by 25%
🐛**Bug Fixes**
- fixed a bug where sometimes it would take a while for humans to find a good recovery position
Changed files in this update