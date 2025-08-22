✈️ **General**

- slightly simplified ice water tutorial so its not as many steps

- day 2 tutorial is now less restrictive on which objects you pickup/place where. should still progress you through the tutorial in many more situations

- better ragdoll

- ragdoll recovery should overall be closer to the mesh location

- enabled z constraint on all humans. this should keep all characters on the same plane (lol) and prevent them from existing off the floor

🌎 **Localization**

- added french localization

- added dutch localization

- updated many latvian translations - Thanks Finux!

**🛜Networking**

- fixed a bug where sessions would show up under the back button

- fixed a bug on day 1 where end flight screen wouldnt appear for client

- fixed a bug where end flight screen wasnt showing correct requirements for medals

- luggage sizes are replicated

- fixed a bug where client would show patience lost even when they provided the thing the passenger wanted

- trash visual is now replicated

- fixed location desync bug that occurred after ragdoll

- fixed a bug where holding the cart on the client wouldnt rotate the character and the cart could not be straight

- tutorial manager now destroys when not in main level

- fixed a bug where two planes could spawn on client

⚖️ **Balance**

- reduced speed of dog by 25%

🐛**Bug Fixes**

- fixed a bug where sometimes it would take a while for humans to find a good recovery position