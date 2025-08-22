- Added sound effects for different types of weapons;

- Added sound effects for increasing skill levels and interacting with items;

- Added animated reactions and interaction phrases between characters;

- Added a new area;

- Fixed player and monster stutters in locations;

- Added new types of loot containers, such as piles of trash and piles of bones;

- Updated sounds and display of open bags, piles of trash, and piles of bones;

- Added interactive objects: magic brew, brazier, magic pedestals;

- Adjusted quests and their descriptions;

- Improved alchemy mechanics;

- All potions are ready for use in alchemy;

- Opened potion recipes are added to the "Traveler's Notes";

- Fixed damage calculation formulas;

- Fixed calculation of potion and spell duration;

- Added new types of enchantments for items;

- Enchanted items added to the store's inventory;

- New NPCs have been added;

- NPCs have been optimized;

- The teleport to the pirate island has been fixed.