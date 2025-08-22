 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Deadlock Hollow Knight: Silksong Hollow Knight Battlefield™ 2042 Marvel Rivals Last Epoch
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
22 August 2025 Build 19703032 Edited 22 August 2025 – 20:26:18 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- Added sound effects for different types of weapons;
- Added sound effects for increasing skill levels and interacting with items;
- Added animated reactions and interaction phrases between characters;
- Added a new area;
- Fixed player and monster stutters in locations;
- Added new types of loot containers, such as piles of trash and piles of bones;
- Updated sounds and display of open bags, piles of trash, and piles of bones;
- Added interactive objects: magic brew, brazier, magic pedestals;
- Adjusted quests and their descriptions;
- Improved alchemy mechanics;
- All potions are ready for use in alchemy;
- Opened potion recipes are added to the "Traveler's Notes";
- Fixed damage calculation formulas;
- Fixed calculation of potion and spell duration;
- Added new types of enchantments for items;
- Enchanted items added to the store's inventory;
- New NPCs have been added;
- NPCs have been optimized;
- The teleport to the pirate island has been fixed.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2965222
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link