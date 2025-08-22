Hello everyone,

Recently, we’ve made some optimizations based on the feedback received and reported bugs.

Bug Fixes:

Fixed an issue where progress could not be saved after exiting when a password card was present.

Fixed text issues in Chapter 1 and Chapter 3.

Fixed an issue with the prompt display when checking the time.

Fixed desktop display issues under high resolutions.

New Features:

Added a “Field of View” adjustment option in the settings, allowing you to customize the in-game FOV.

Thanks again for all your feedback! If you encounter any more issues, please keep sharing them with me—I’ll fix them as soon as possible, tabbycat!!ːtabbycatː