Hello everyone,
Recently, we’ve made some optimizations based on the feedback received and reported bugs.
Bug Fixes:
Fixed an issue where progress could not be saved after exiting when a password card was present.
Fixed text issues in Chapter 1 and Chapter 3.
Fixed an issue with the prompt display when checking the time.
Fixed desktop display issues under high resolutions.
New Features:
Added a “Field of View” adjustment option in the settings, allowing you to customize the in-game FOV.
Thanks again for all your feedback! If you encounter any more issues, please keep sharing them with me—I’ll fix them as soon as possible, tabbycat!!ːtabbycatː
