22 August 2025 Build 19703025 Edited 22 August 2025 – 19:39:22 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello everyone,

Recently, we’ve made some optimizations based on the feedback received and reported bugs.

Bug Fixes:

  • Fixed an issue where progress could not be saved after exiting when a password card was present.

  • Fixed text issues in Chapter 1 and Chapter 3.

  • Fixed an issue with the prompt display when checking the time.

  • Fixed desktop display issues under high resolutions.

New Features:

  • Added a “Field of View” adjustment option in the settings, allowing you to customize the in-game FOV.

Thanks again for all your feedback! If you encounter any more issues, please keep sharing them with me—I’ll fix them as soon as possible, tabbycat!!ːtabbycatː

