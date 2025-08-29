The Anniversary Update

Added Localization for 3 New Languages:

Spanish

Portuguese

French



New Custom Sprites for both Important and Assorted NPCs.



New Screen for 100% Game Completion on Standard Playthroughs.



You can choose the game's language the first time you boot the game.



You can also change game language in the settings menu.



Fixed some English Typos.



Fixed an issue where the death counter doesn't show your real death count in the credits for certain input types.



Assorted Fixes to Tiles across different rooms.



Added extra checkpoints in a few common trouble areas.



Added a safeguard for a room where a hazard can permanently fall into a player only safe area.



Map pan/zoom controls improved.



New music for the last area by Erik McClure



Minor Bug Fixes.



Updated to Godot Engine 4.4.1



Updated Licenses for new Addons.



It's been a while! And as time flies, Moth Planet has been out for over a year! To celebrate, we prepared this update that adds localization for 3 new languages as well as new sprites for certain important and assorted NPCs. For the full changelog, check the end of this post!Along with this update, Moth Planet is now reduced to, and will immediately go on a 7 day 50% sale! Our biggest sale yet!With over 200 sales and over 1000 wishlists, we are ever grateful so many folk were interested in our game. We hope this update makes it more accessible to many new dauntless explorers willing to find the truth of Lycosina ~We hope to bring you new games very soon, until then, thank you so much for playing Moth Planet!Version 2.0.0 Changelog