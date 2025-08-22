 Skip to content
22 August 2025 Build 19702791 Edited 22 August 2025 – 19:06:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Features:
Reworked the path helper
Added a UI option to scale up the fishing UI
Improved the talk scene with chat history

Changes:
Reworked how the UI works so particles can draw over it
Improved the fishing UI visuals and feedback
Fish can no longer pull when stunned
Fixed collision issues with furniture

Bugfixes:
Fixed the now-cosmetic-cart giving water like a well
Fixed some textures being one-side and not drawing on the other side
Fixed a hidden feature that happens during midnight on specific days not working properly
Fixed the frilly shirt not drawing outlines
Fixed some pickaxe targeting issues

