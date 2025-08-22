Features:

Reworked the path helper

Added a UI option to scale up the fishing UI

Improved the talk scene with chat history



Changes:

Reworked how the UI works so particles can draw over it

Improved the fishing UI visuals and feedback

Fish can no longer pull when stunned

Fixed collision issues with furniture



Bugfixes:

Fixed the now-cosmetic-cart giving water like a well

Fixed some textures being one-side and not drawing on the other side

Fixed a hidden feature that happens during midnight on specific days not working properly

Fixed the frilly shirt not drawing outlines

Fixed some pickaxe targeting issues