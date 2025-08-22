 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Deadlock Hollow Knight: Silksong Hollow Knight Battlefield™ 2042 Marvel Rivals Last Epoch
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
22 August 2025 Build 19702765 Edited 22 August 2025 – 20:09:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

New Features

Next-Gen Subtitle Expression with Double Stroke! 🌟

The era of single-color strokes is over.

Finally, you can add double strokes to your subtitles!

  • Before: Just one boring black stroke...

  • Now: Create depth with inner and outer strokes!

    • Inner: Black, Outer: White, or

      • Inner: Red, Outer: Blue, or

        • Infinite possibilities with your creativity!

    • "I want professional-looking subtitles..."

      • You can have them. Right now.

Embedded Font System Activated! 📦

The day of liberation from font installation hell has come!

Isego & Isemin Fonts Pre-installed

  • No more font installation needed!

    • Available as soon as you launch LiveCap

      • Look for the "(Embedded)" mark

Add Your Favorite Fonts with the "+" Button!

  • A "+" button appears next to font selection dropdowns

    • Just click and select your font file

      • Instantly available (Restart? What's that?)

        • Supports .ttf / .otf / .woff / .woff2 - all formats welcome!

Improvements and Fixes

Complete Fix for Chrome Font Display Issues!

"Why won't fonts display in Chrome?"

We understand. We struggled with this too.

  • Before: System fonts won't display even after installation...

    • "But they work in Photoshop!"

      • It's Chrome's specification (sigh)

        • But not anymore.

  • Now: 100% display with embedded font system!

    • Independent system that doesn't rely on OS

      • Guaranteed display in any browser

        • No more worries!

Default Settings Optimized for Japan! 🎌

"Make it usable from the start!"

Yes, we did.

  • Japanese default font: Isego (Embedded)

    • Yu Gothic? That's old news

      • Start with the best font

  • Stroke defaults optimized too

    • Translated text: Black 2px

    • Original text: Orange 2px

      • Ready for streaming right away

Precise Adjustments with Numeric Input!

"Can't fine-tune with sliders!"

You were right.

  • Before: Rough adjustments with sliders...

  • Now: 0.1px precision with numeric input boxes!

    • 2.3px or 1.7px

      • Perfectionist-approved precision

        • Professional-grade accuracy

Massive Behind-the-Scenes Improvements 🚀

We deleted 30% of the code!

"Wait, deleted? Is that okay?"

It's more than okay. It's better.

  • Consolidated duplicate processes

    • Removed unnecessary code

      • Result: 30% lighter with identical functionality!

        • This is one giant leap for developers

"Users won't notice, right?"

...Yes, the behavior is exactly the same. But it's easier to add new features in the future!

Other Improvements

  • Font add button is now perfectly square (26×26px of beauty)

  • Embedded fonts now display in preview

  • Added font credits to version info

  • Error messages are now friendlier

  • Major cleanup of unnecessary files (So clean!)

LiveCap v2.0.7.0 - Into the new era of subtitle expression.

Limitations are old news. Enjoy your freedom of subtitle expression!

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3529971
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link