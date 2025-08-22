New Features

Next-Gen Subtitle Expression with Double Stroke! 🌟

The era of single-color strokes is over.

Finally, you can add double strokes to your subtitles!

Before : Just one boring black stroke...

Now : Create depth with inner and outer strokes! Inner: Black, Outer: White, or Inner: Red, Outer: Blue, or Infinite possibilities with your creativity! "I want professional-looking subtitles..." You can have them. Right now.



Embedded Font System Activated! 📦

The day of liberation from font installation hell has come!

Isego & Isemin Fonts Pre-installed

No more font installation needed! Available as soon as you launch LiveCap Look for the "(Embedded)" mark



Add Your Favorite Fonts with the "+" Button!

A "+" button appears next to font selection dropdowns Just click and select your font file Instantly available (Restart? What's that?) Supports .ttf / .otf / .woff / .woff2 - all formats welcome!



Improvements and Fixes

Complete Fix for Chrome Font Display Issues!

"Why won't fonts display in Chrome?"

We understand. We struggled with this too.

Before : System fonts won't display even after installation... "But they work in Photoshop!" It's Chrome's specification (sigh) But not anymore.

Now : 100% display with embedded font system! Independent system that doesn't rely on OS Guaranteed display in any browser No more worries!



Default Settings Optimized for Japan! 🎌

"Make it usable from the start!"

Yes, we did.

Japanese default font: Isego (Embedded) Yu Gothic? That's old news Start with the best font

Stroke defaults optimized too Translated text: Black 2px Original text: Orange 2px Ready for streaming right away



Precise Adjustments with Numeric Input!

"Can't fine-tune with sliders!"

You were right.

Before : Rough adjustments with sliders...

Now : 0.1px precision with numeric input boxes! 2.3px or 1.7px Perfectionist-approved precision Professional-grade accuracy



Massive Behind-the-Scenes Improvements 🚀

We deleted 30% of the code!

"Wait, deleted? Is that okay?"

It's more than okay. It's better.

Consolidated duplicate processes Removed unnecessary code Result: 30% lighter with identical functionality! This is one giant leap for developers



"Users won't notice, right?"

...Yes, the behavior is exactly the same. But it's easier to add new features in the future!

Other Improvements

Font add button is now perfectly square (26×26px of beauty)

Embedded fonts now display in preview

Added font credits to version info

Error messages are now friendlier

Major cleanup of unnecessary files (So clean!)

LiveCap v2.0.7.0 - Into the new era of subtitle expression.

Limitations are old news. Enjoy your freedom of subtitle expression!