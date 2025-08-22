New Features
Next-Gen Subtitle Expression with Double Stroke! 🌟
The era of single-color strokes is over.
Finally, you can add double strokes to your subtitles!
Before: Just one boring black stroke...
Now: Create depth with inner and outer strokes!
Inner: Black, Outer: White, or
Inner: Red, Outer: Blue, or
Infinite possibilities with your creativity!
"I want professional-looking subtitles..."
You can have them. Right now.
Embedded Font System Activated! 📦
The day of liberation from font installation hell has come!
Isego & Isemin Fonts Pre-installed
No more font installation needed!
Available as soon as you launch LiveCap
Look for the "(Embedded)" mark
Add Your Favorite Fonts with the "+" Button!
A "+" button appears next to font selection dropdowns
Just click and select your font file
Instantly available (Restart? What's that?)
Supports .ttf / .otf / .woff / .woff2 - all formats welcome!
Improvements and Fixes
Complete Fix for Chrome Font Display Issues!
"Why won't fonts display in Chrome?"
We understand. We struggled with this too.
Before: System fonts won't display even after installation...
"But they work in Photoshop!"
It's Chrome's specification (sigh)
But not anymore.
Now: 100% display with embedded font system!
Independent system that doesn't rely on OS
Guaranteed display in any browser
No more worries!
Default Settings Optimized for Japan! 🎌
"Make it usable from the start!"
Yes, we did.
Japanese default font: Isego (Embedded)
Yu Gothic? That's old news
Start with the best font
Stroke defaults optimized too
Translated text: Black 2px
Original text: Orange 2px
Ready for streaming right away
Precise Adjustments with Numeric Input!
"Can't fine-tune with sliders!"
You were right.
Before: Rough adjustments with sliders...
Now: 0.1px precision with numeric input boxes!
2.3px or 1.7px
Perfectionist-approved precision
Professional-grade accuracy
Massive Behind-the-Scenes Improvements 🚀
We deleted 30% of the code!
"Wait, deleted? Is that okay?"
It's more than okay. It's better.
Consolidated duplicate processes
Removed unnecessary code
Result: 30% lighter with identical functionality!
This is one giant leap for developers
"Users won't notice, right?"
...Yes, the behavior is exactly the same. But it's easier to add new features in the future!
Other Improvements
Font add button is now perfectly square (26×26px of beauty)
Embedded fonts now display in preview
Added font credits to version info
Error messages are now friendlier
Major cleanup of unnecessary files (So clean!)
LiveCap v2.0.7.0 - Into the new era of subtitle expression.
Limitations are old news. Enjoy your freedom of subtitle expression!
Changed files in this update