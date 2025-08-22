Hi everyone!
We're rolling out a minor update to address a few issues before announcing a larger update in the next month.
ADDED
3 new music videos to the TV and extended sound attenuation falloff distance
New POI for the upcoming story mode
BUG FIXES
Fixed an issue where double door frames could be upgraded to wall types
Fixed AI dodging attacks while stuck in traps
Fixed food backpack auto-opening when using food prep tables
Fixed the settings menu staying open when starting a new game or loading a save
Fixed missing localization — some text was still showing in English
CHANGES
Body temperature now updates more slowly (reduced speed by 3), making fluctuations less extreme.
Added the ability to shift-click food into the barn
Removed the waterfall from the large cave (temporary change, restoration planned, but no ETA).
Made various under-the-hood adjustments in preparation for the upcoming story mode
