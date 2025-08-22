 Skip to content
22 August 2025 Build 19702719
Update notes via Steam Community

Hi everyone!

We're rolling out a minor update to address a few issues before announcing a larger update in the next month.

ADDED

  • 3 new music videos to the TV and extended sound attenuation falloff distance

  • New POI for the upcoming story mode

BUG FIXES

  • Fixed an issue where double door frames could be upgraded to wall types

  • Fixed AI dodging attacks while stuck in traps

  • Fixed food backpack auto-opening when using food prep tables

  • Fixed the settings menu staying open when starting a new game or loading a save

  • Fixed missing localization — some text was still showing in English

CHANGES

  • Body temperature now updates more slowly (reduced speed by 3), making fluctuations less extreme.

  • Added the ability to shift-click food into the barn

  • Removed the waterfall from the large cave (temporary change, restoration planned, but no ETA).

  • Made various under-the-hood adjustments in preparation for the upcoming story mode

