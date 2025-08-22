⚠️ The Weekly Patch is Live!
🆕 New Features:
+ Added off-hand support – items can now be switched between hands using the \[~] key;
+ Added several new stages to the main questline for new Metalwork Station;
+ Added 125 variations of blocks/slabs/stairs/slopes for metal_paneling/flooring blocks;
+ Added ability to change number on numbered blocks with interaction menu (01-09);
+ Added sounds for various interface elements and inventory interactions;
+ Added several variations of death sounds for the endoskeleton;
+ Added a new optimized and visually improved precipitation system:
Fixed CPU-side lags, particle calculations are now performed on the GPU;
Removed unnecessary pixel rendering;
Increased rendering distance from 8 to 16 blocks;
Raindrops now fall at a slight random angle;
Snow particles fall with swirls;
Rain and snow particles are illuminated with global light;
Changed the rain color to a more natural one;
♻️ Changes:
~ Sound files in the web version are now forcibly updated, bypassing the cache when new versions are released;
~ Changed the recipe for METALWORK_STATION so it can be crafted at the CARPENTRY_TABLE;
~ Snowball hits now account for target movement and lag;
~ Removed ice generation on water in Taiga biomes;
~ Optimized methods related to physics;
~ First-person walking and running animations have been updated;
~ Adjusted the volume and variety of some sounds of different entities;
~ Updated sounds of hand strikes as well as wooden, stone, and metal tools;
~ Changed text style in F3 debug screen;
~ Changed the sound of flowing water;
~ Changed the sound of flowing lava;
~ Changed the rain sound;
🐞 Bug Fixes:
* Possible fix: all entities were invisible on certain PC configurations: please contact us if it worked!;
* Fixed the quests main_before_carpentry_table and main_carpentry_table_resources to match the current CARPENTRY_TABLE recipes;
* Fixed "Queue is full" error when clicking on fabrication ingredients in inventory;
* Fixed rare errors when copying or opening files in terminals and portals;
* Fixed a bug where POINTED_DRIPSTONE had the texture of POINTED_SANDSTONE;
* Fixed an issue where killed monsters could continue attacking the player;
* Fixed faulty flash drives without storage that couldn’t be written to;
* Fixed bug with the crosshair disappearing during gameplay;
* Fixed invisible snowball flight for network players;
* Fixed incorrect snowball hits;
* Fixed chickens laying eggs incorrectly;
* Fixed monster behavior when losing a target;
* Fixed a bug due to which AUZURE_LEAVES and GLOWING_AZURE_LEAVES were not broken by a sword;
* Fixed a bug where the CLINGCLAP_MUSHROOMS block did not have mining/placing sounds, and could not be broken with a sword> * Now it also breaks instantly;
* Fixed an issue where many variations of lab blocks were not displayed in the appropriate section in Creative mode;
* Small fixes in Russian localization;
Changed files in this update